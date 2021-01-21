After his team won the season opener over Eden Prairie 48-45 Jan. 15, Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said, in not really a humorous tone, that the game set basketball back a few years.
Fast forward to Jan. 19, and a game against No. 1 Wayzata. Instead of setting basketball back any further, the Royals shocked the world in an 87-80 victory at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
Leading by as many as 14 points in the first half, the charged-up Royals held their lead when the Trojans made a charge at the end.
So how did the Royals beat the No. 1 Class 4A team in the state by seven points after edging a largely inexperienced Eden Prairie team by three in the opener?
Novak explained: “Our fundamentals were a lot better. We were cutting better, our movement on offense was better and our decision making was better.”
For Wayzata, which returns seven of its top eight players from last year, the loss to Hopkins proved that when you’re ranked No. 1, there’s a huge target on your back.
In a high-scoring game, it’s not unusual to see a team with four players scoring in double figures. But in the win over Wayzata, five Hopkins players hit double figures - 6-6 senior guard Xavier White with 21, 6-7 junior forward Elvis Nnaji with 19, 6-2 senior guard Tristan Lee with 18, 6-4 senior guard Jaelen Treml with 16 and 6-8 senior center Jack Hernandez with 11. The only other Royal to score, 6-foot senior guard Brenlynd Jarrett, had two.
Wayzata put four scorers in double figures - 6-9 junior center Carter Bjerke with 24, 6-2 senior guard Eddie Beeninga with 17, 6-6 junior guard Camden Heide with 14 and 6-2 senior guard Kody Williams with 12. Junior guard Drew Berkland added seven.
“I thought Jaelen Treml brought us together,” Novak said. “He read the defense well, timed his back cuts and made some critical baskets.”
Nnaji, the Royals’ only junior starter, got the crowd into the game with a thunderous two-hand dunk that boosted his team’s lead to 12 in the first half.
“I don’t care much about dunks - they’re only two points,” Novak said. “But the thing Elvis does best is give us good energy. He is playing on the perimeter more than he did last year and gaining some guard skills. His game is a work in progress.”
For ongoing team success, Novak said the Royals will have to continue the type of decision making they showed against Wayzata.
“When you look at what you need, I think decision making is at the top of the pyramid,” Novak observed. “This is such a short season, we have to improve quickly.”
Hopkins was playing Minnetonka in a Lake Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 26, as this week’s addition went to press.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, the Royals travel to Edina to play the Hornets in the spacious Edina High Activity Center.
Edina is primarily a junior team with 6-3 point guard Sammy Presthus and 6-9 forward Brady Helgren in leadership roles along with 5-10 sophomore guard Gabe Jobe.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Royals will travel to Chaska High for a non-conference game. Chaska is one of the favorites in Class 4A’s Section 2.
