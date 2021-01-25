The first three games of the 2021 boys hockey season have been road tests for first-year head coach Erik Vetsch and his Hopkins club.
After defeating Henry Sibley 6-2 in the opener, Hopkins lost road games to Buffalo (10-3) and Minneapolis United (3-1) last week. There were good signs in both losses as the Royals gave a steady effort.
“I am proud of the kids,” Vetsch said. “We went to Buffalo Thursday night, and then came back on Friday afternoon to play Minneapolis [at Parade Ice Garden]. We started out well against Buffalo in a physical game. Jimmy Davis, our freshman goalie made 30 saves.”
Hopkins’ other prized freshman, Cade De St. Hubert, scored a pair of goals for the Royals in the Buffalo game. “Cade has been impressive. He is our leading scorer so far,” Vetsch noted.
Buffalo held a 40-21 edge in shots on goal, and after the Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Michael Gretsch and De St. Hubert, the Bison set the pace. Ben Pullen had the assist on Gretsch’s goal, while Will Nelson and sophomore Louis DeGiulio assisted on De St. Hubert’s first goal. The second goal from De St. Hubert was unassisted in the second period..
Hopkins had some power-play chances against Buffalo, but came up 0-for-5.
In the loss at Minneapolis, the Royals played their opponent evenly, losing the shots-on-goal battle by a 29-26 margin.
Hopkins improved on the power play, going 1-for-3 when Zach Peterson lit the lamp on an assist from Finn Greeley. All four of the game’s goals were scored in the second period.
“Zach’s goal was sweet,” Vetsch said. “He shot it high to the short side. The game could have gone our way ... we had a lot of pucks bouncing around their net.”
Hopkins was playing Dodge County Tuesday, Jan. 26, after this week’s Sun Sailor had gone to press.
At 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, the Royals will travel to Waconia to face off against Southwest Christian/Richfield.
“It is an unusually late start time,” Vetsch said. “But nothing has been normal this year [with the COVID-19 situation].”
