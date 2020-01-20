Reaching the halfway point of the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 9-4, the Hopkins High boys basketball team shows promise, but still has a lot of work to do, according to head coach Kenny Novak Jr.
With only one starter returning from last year’s state Class 4A championship team, Novak realized it wouldn’t be as easy this year. At the same time, he is pleased with some of the improvement the Royals have shown in gaining a fifth-place ranking in the Class 4A state poll.
The Royals tested their ranking in a match against top-ranked Eden Prairie Jan. 16 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Although the Royals played well at times, they lost an 82-68 decision to the 13-0 Eagles.
“We played well for quite a while,” Novak said. “But there were a couple three-minute stretches when we got outplayed.”
The most notable of those came toward the end of the first half when the Eagles went on a 15-0 run. Then, in the second half, John Henry and Miles Frisch each knocked down two three-pointers to key another run.
Henry led Eden Prairie with 28 points, while 6-foot-5 senior guard Kerwin Walton countered with 26 for Hopkins.
“Kerwin made some really tough shots,” Novak said. “As a team, we need to work on getting in sync. We have a tendency to give the ball up a tick or two too late. It’s along season, and we can work on that.”
Novak also wants the Royals to do a better job of protecting leads.
“We went from eight up to eight down when Eden Prairie made that run at the end of the first half,” the coach noted. “One of the issues when you have a young team is making them more efficient. Kerwin is a very efficient player, who has a nice shooting touch inside and outside.”
Shot selection is another area that concerns Novak. Basically, all of the players have the green light when they see a good shot.
The second half of the regular season will give the Royals time to get organized for another playoff run.
“The six games that matter are the ones at the end of the season [three in Section 6AAAA and three in the State Tournament],” Novak said. “We’re playing 10 guys right now, and we’re behind on some of the things we need to put in to be a contender at the end of the season.”
Hopkins was playing Wayzata Tuesday, Jan. 21, at this edition went to press. The Royals will play St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in a Lake Conference game at STMA. Play continues at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with the Royals facing Hibbing in the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall-of-Fame Winter Classic at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. Then, it’s back to Lake Conference action with a game between Hopkins and Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
