It is possible that 2020 was one of the best years ever for Hopkins sports.
Fans are wondering:
• Will Hopkins ever have another girls basketball player like McDonalds All-American Paige Bueckers?
• Will the Royals ever have another five-year football letterman like R.J. Chakolis?
• Is Zeke Nnaji only the first of several Hopkins’ NBA first-round draft choices in this decade?
Following are thumbnail profiles of our sports staff’s choices for Athletes of the Year in 2020.
Joe Abellera
Hopkins High graduate Joe Abellera emerged from a three-year retirement to help the Minnetonka Millers town baseball team win the 15th state title in franchise history. Abellera’s clutch hitting and base running helped fuel the Millers’ attack.
Anne Ahlquist
The former Hopkins High Nordic skier, Anne Ahlquist, earned All-American honors as a junior at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020. She placed eighth in the 15K classic race at nationals.
Paige Bueckers
Nobody connected with Hopkins girls basketball will ever forget Paige Bueckers’ impact. She earned McDonalds All-American honors in 2020 and was also named ESPN’s National Prep Player of the Year. As a senior, in her fifth season in varsity, Bueckers helped Hopkins finish the last two seasons with a 62-game winning streak. She is now playing for the University of Connecticut.
Leah Bosch
The Hopkins/St. Louis Park Royals girls hockey goalie led the Lake Conference in saves. Leah Bosch made the All-Lake team for the second year in a row.
Deonte Bryant
The Hopkins High football and wrestling star wrapped up his prep career by winning a section wrestling title and placing sixth in the 220-pound weight class at the State Class AAA Meet.
Carly Bullock
The former Blake School girls hockey star completed her career at Princeton University. Carly Bullock put her name in the Princeton record book, just as she had done at The Blake School. As a senior, she had 54 points on 30 goals and 24 assists as the Tigers finished 26-6-1.
RJ Chakolis
Chakolis took his place alongside the late Billy Light as one of the best linebackers in Hopkins High football history. “R.J. is the smartest football player I’ve worked with in 30 years of coaching,” Hopkins football coach John DenHartog said. Chakolis also won the state Class AAA 195-pound wrestling title in 2020.
Amir Coffey
Amir Coffey, a former All-State basketball player for the Hopkins High boys, made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played for the University of Minnesota before advancing to the professional ranks.
Mike Davis
As a left fielder and designated hitter for the Minnetonka Millers town baseball team, Hopkins High graduate Mike Davis was a potent hitter in the Millers’ drive to the state Class A amateur title.
Natalie DenHartog
The former Hopkins All-State softball player, Natalie DenHartog is a full-fledged NCAA star with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Softball America picked DenHartog as a first-team All-American in 2020. The left fielder led the Gophers in most offensive categories with 33 hits, a .429 batting average, 28 RBIs, 7 home runs and a .537 on-base average.
Sydney Drevlow
One of the most exciting female athletes in many years for Hopkins High, Drevlow qualified for state in Nordic skiing. In the fall she made the All-Lake Conference cross country team and was fourth individually in the final conference standings.
Skya Favor
The Hopkins High volleyball star made the All-Lake Conference team and was recruited to play for Colorado College next season.
Josie Fieldman
The Hopkins High girls soccer midfielder was named first-team All-State in 2020. “She is one of the best players in the Lake Conference,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said. “Josie has a great presence on the field and is obviously their leader.”
Lauren Granger
There was no girls high school softball season in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic. Granger, one of the best prep catchers in the state, was able to salvage some playing time during the club season in the summer and will return to the Royals’ lineup in 2021.
Miles Halligan
The Hopkins High graduate has a baseball scholarship to the Xavier University in Cincinnati. There was no prep baseball last spring due to COVID-19, but Halligan got a head start on college ball by playing for the St. Louis Park amateur team last summer.
Zach Hayes
Hopkins High’s boys hockey team was overmatched against Lake Conference opponents in 2019-20, however, goaltender Zach Hayes kept the Royals competitive. He was named to the All-Lake Conference team.
Will Hess,
Gavin Hoffman
Hopkins High boys soccer defenders Will Hess and Gavin Hoffman made first-team All-Lake Conference as senior captains for coach Chris Swenson in 2020.
Joey Hurth
The Apollo Award, presented annually to the best male athlete at Hopkins High, went to 2020 graduate Joey Hurth, the baseball standout. There was no high school baseball last year, however, Hurth had a great summer win the Hopkins 19-and-Under Independent team as a pitcher and outfielder.
George Jackson
The multi-event Hopkins High track and field athlete won a big scholarship from Kansas University. He still has one year to compete for Hopkins. Best events for Jackson are both hurdles events and the high jump.
Parker Johnson
The Hopkins High baseball center fielder, Parker Johnson, won a scholarship to play for Division I Valparaiso University. With no high school baseball in 2020, Johnson honed his skills with the St. Louis Park amateur team, helping the Pirates to a state berth.
Leslie Knight
The former All-State basketball player from Hopkins completed her 12th season as a professional player in 2020. Her season was cut short in March because of COVID-19. Her career began with a year in Sweden and for the last 11 years she played in Spain. Knight graduated from Hopkins in 2004 and went on to play for the University of Minnesota.
Boye Mafe
The former Hopkins High football standout has found his niche as a pass rusher for the University of Minnesota football team. Boye Mafe’s stats for 2020 featured 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He is a 6-4, 265-pound defensive end.
Wyatt Nelson
In his first season with the Minnetonka Millers town team, Hopkins grad Wyatt Nelson quickly became one of the club’s top four pitchers.
Maya Nnaji
Hopkins High’s girls basketball center, who helped her team to a 30-0 record in 2019-20, was named to the All-State team by Minnesota Basketball News. She averaged 19 points per game.
Zeke Nnaji
The former Hopkins boys basketball player was the first-round draft choice of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets in 2020. Nnaji played his only season of college ball at the University of Arizona and was named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year.
Ryan Papacek
The man who handled the ball on every offensive play for the Hopkins football team, Ryan Papacek, graded high on film and was named to the all-district team in Class 5A.
Jake Perry
The Hopkins High baseball catcher and infielder, Jake Perry, won a scholarship to play baseball for the University of Minnesota beginning in the fall of 2021. Perry, who helped Hopkins to sixth place at state in 2018, is looking forward to competing for the state title in his final season with the Royals.
Aksel Reid
The Blake School’s boys hockey team took third place in the State Class AA Tournament, thanks in part to Aksel Reid’s excellence in goal. In the third-place game at state, Reid shut out St. Thomas Academy 4-0.
AJ Torfin
The 6-3, 255-pound Hopkins football lineman A.J. Torfin was rated, “One of the best linemen I’ve coached,” by Royals head coach John DenHartog. Torfin made the 2020 all-district team at tackle.
Kerwin Walton
Hopkins High first-team All-State basketball player, Kerwin Walton, led the Royals to the championship in Section 6AAAA and averaged 25 points per game for the season. He earned a scholarship to play for the University of North Carolina.
Dane Zimmer
Dane Zimmer, the former Hopkins High boys basketball forward, had a good freshman year at Minnesota State, Moorhead. He averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 65.5 percent from the field.
