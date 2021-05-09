Hanna Baskin, an All-Lake Conference defenseman for the Minnetonka High girls hockey team during the winter, turned her attention to offense in a lacrosse match against Moorhead May 4.
Baskin struck for 10 points on six goals and four assists in a 21-0 victory. With that many goals being scored, Baskin had a lot of help. Ava Rajala had five points on four goals and one assist, while Lucille Bittell recorded a hat trick and had one assist. Jordyn Helling had a good all-around game and had five points on two goals and three assists. Lindsey Muench had four points on two goals and two assists. Kayley Crawford contributed a goal and two assists. Ellie Fuchs and Sammy Schmidt each scored a goal.
The Skippers had another non-conference win over Lakeville North May 1.
Schmidt was the leading goal scorer with four, while Baskin continued to play a key role with five points on a goal and four assists. Muench added a hat trick. Rajala scored two goals and Crawford and Helling each scored one.
Grace Keller stood tall in goal with four saves.
Minnetonka is 7-0 this season and the co-leader in the Lake Conference standings along with the state’s No. 1-ranked Edina team.
The Skippers have a home date against Lake rival Wayzata at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Einer Anderson Stadium.
At 5:30 that afternoon, the Skipper boys will host Wayzata in a Lake Conference match-up.
The Skipper boys team was also undefeated going into this week’s schedule.
