The first-ever Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic will include six games Saturday, Jan. 18, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Of interest to Lake Conference fans is that four of the six contests will feature Lake Conference teams.
St. Michael-Albertville opens the girls games that day with an 11 a.m. tip off against Lakeville North from the South Suburban Conference. After Mountain Iron-Buhl plays Sauk Centre’s girls team at 12:45 p.m., defending Lake and state Class 4A champion Hopkins will face Stillwater, last year’s state 4A runner-up at 2:30 p.m.
Boys games will begin at 4:15 with Lake power Eden Prairie against Park Center from the Northwest Suburban Conference. Hopkins will represent the Lake in a 6 p.m. game against Hibbing, and then the day will conclude with East Ridge playing Rochester Mayo at 7:45 p.m.
Three NCAA Division I recruits college recruits will play in the girls half of the Winter Classic - Hopkins’ Paige Bueckers (Connecticut), Lakeville North’s Lauren Jensen (Iowa) and St. Michael-Albertville’s Kenzie Kramer (Lehigh).
NCAA Division I boys recruits featured include Park Center’s Dain Dainja (Baylor), East Ridge’s Ben Carlson (Wisconsin) Rochester Mayo twins Gabe and Mason Madsen (Cincinnati) and Hopkins’ Kerwin Walton (undecided).
Tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event.
