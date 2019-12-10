Dave Nelson, the only coach to lead Minnetonka High to a state football championship, has announced his retirement.
Nelson coached the Skippers to the state title in 2004 and also led them to the Prep Bowl finals, where the lost to Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie, in 2017.
One of the few high school coaches in Minnesota to win Prep Bowl titles at two schools, Nelson led Blaine to the state championship in 1988.
In all, Nelson has coached football for 42 years, the last 18 at Minnetonka High.
After announcing his resignation, Nelson said, “It has been a privilege to lead the football program at Minnetonka High School for the past 18 years. I would like to thank our coaches, administration, sports staff, youth coaches, parents, and especially our players, for making Minnetonka such a special place.”
With 267 career wins, Nelson is one of the most successful coaches in state history and a member of the Minnesota High School Football Coaches’ Hall of Fame.
Minnetonka activities director Ted Schultz praised Nelson for his work with youth.
“It has been an absolute honor to work with coach Nelson,” Schultz said. “Not only is he a hall-of-fame coach, but also a hall-of-fame person. He is one of the best ever to walk the sidelines in the state of Minnesota. He builds better men through the game of football.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.