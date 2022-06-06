Don’t be surprised if Minnetonka High junior Nick Gilles emerges as one of the leading scorers in the 2022 State Class AAA Boys Track Meet this week at St. Michael-Albertville High.
Gilles, the state cross country champion last fall, dominated the distance events in the Section 2AAA Meet at Waconia last week, winning the 3200 on June 1 and the 1600 on June 3. There were wide victory margins in both races as Gilles ran 9:22.52 in the 3200 and 4:19.59 in the 1600.
“I’m not going to lie, my legs are feeling a little heavy today,” Gilles said after taking the 1600-meter title Friday afternoon. “I know Prior Lake’s Hootie Hage from cross country, and I knew I would need a good race to beat him today. He has beat all of the records I had my sophomore year.”
Hage was second to Gilles in both the 1600 and the 3200, so they’ll be lining up alongside one another at state. The 3200 will be run on Thursday, June 9, in the morning. The 1600 will be run on Saturday, June 11, in the late afternoon.
In addition to qualifying for state in two individual races, Gilles is going in the 4x400 relay along with Will Hairston, Sam Stefonowicz and Walker Liu. They won the section title in 3:26.96.
Minnetonka has the rare distinction of qualifying all four of its relays for state. In the 4x100, Jake Herbert, Tobias Williams, Tyler Lien and Hairston ran 43.29 in finishing second to Prior Lake. Tonka’s 4x200 of Hairston, Williams, Herbert and Liu was second to Eden Prairie in 1:30.09. And in the 4x800, Minnetonka advances as a second-place finisher behind Chanhassen with Jackson Downin, Stefonowicz, Aiden Chalmers and Ryan Fries. Their section time was 8:10.03.
Minnetonka had several more individual state qualifiers. Tobias Williams took second in the 200-meter dash in 22.53 seconds, Herbert advances after winning the 300 hurdles in 39.94 and Lucas Poey will go to state as the section long jump champion with a best of 22 feet, .75 inches.
Near misses for state berths included Herbert’s third place in the long jump, Ben Ingersoll’s fifth place in the discus, Jack Liwienski’s sixth places in the shot put and discus, Fries’ third place in the 800, David Allred’s fifth place in the 300 hurdles, Max Westerlund’s third place in the 1600, Liu’s third place in the 400 and Cosmo Guion’s sixth place in the 100.
“We have a shot at having our best day of the season June 11,” Minnetonka head coach James Finch said. “St. Michael-Albertville is a great facility, and we really enjoyed being there last year. The Minnesota State High School League always puts on a good meet.”
