It’s easy to spot Minnetonka High’s leading soccer scorer this year - she’s the one wearing the scarf.
Senior captain Alyssa Marceau had four of the Skippers’ six goals through the first two games, including a hat trick in a 3-1 win Aug. 31 at Hopkins.
Marceau wears the scarf not only to keep her curly, light-brown hair in place, but also because it’s her tradition.
“I have been wearing a scarf [to play soccer] since I was 5 years old,” Marceau said after the match at Hopkins. “I have a few scarves, but for games there are three that I alternate.”
Marceau was opportunistic in scoring the first hat trick of her three-year varsity career. And, of course, her teammates helped.
“I love playing with Gabby Ryan and Claire Carver,” she said. “Claire and I have played together for a long time. The services were really good tonight, all I had to do was finish.”
Marceau is not the tallest player for Minnetonka, but that didn’t prevent teammates from looking for her in front of the net on corner kicks. She has most of the qualities coaches and teammates look for in a striker - speed, endurance, tenacity and a nose for the goal.
As a captain this year, Marceau said, “It’s different, but it’s fun to be one of the leaders.”
Her goals for the season are straightforward - “I hope we can make it to state and win state.”
There are some other key veterans on board with those goals, including Ryan and Carver up front, Payton Mahady on defense and Maddie Schultz in goal. The Skippers have only a handful of newcomers in the starting lineup this season.
First-year head coach Kelsey Hans, formerly of The Blake School, is pleased with the way Minnetonka is playing.
“It was a fun second half [against Hopkins],” she said. What impresses her most? ”How well we compete and how hard every player is working.”
The score of the match was 1-1 at halftime before Marceau’s second and third goals highlighted a quality second half for Minnetonka.
Marceau likes her new coach, who was hired after two-time state-championship coach Jeff Hopkins retired last year.
“Kelsey is intense, but in a good way,” Marceau said. “And she works very well with our assistant coaches.”
Next for the Skipper girls is a Lake Conference match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Eden Prairie. The Eagles are coached by Kelly Taylor, who most of the Minnetonka players know from her time as an assistant coach with the Skippers.
