When the All-West District team was announced by the district’s high school football coaches, there were four Minnetonka Skippers on the list.
Members of this foursome have one thing in common. All of them are two-way players.
Coach Mark Esch, in his first season at Minnetonka, was pleased with the progress his team made. “There were times when we had seven or eight juniors on the field,” he said. “I am excited about out sophomore and freshman classes, too. The sophomores finished 4-2 and the freshmen went 7-0.”
The varsity didn’t do as well, finishing 2-5 overall with wins over Mounds View and Woodbury. Because the Skippers didn’t have a win over a West District opponent, they were limited to four all-district players. League champion Eden Prairie, which won all of its district games, led the all-district team with eight selections.
Two Minnetonka players, senior halfback and linebacker Ben Tolkinen and senior wide receiver and free safety Jaxen Iverson, are repeat all-district selections.
“Ben anchored our offense as the leading rusher,” Esch said. “And he made a lot of big plays on defense. Don’t judge him by his size (5-6, 185). Ben is a great football player.”
Iverson, a 5-10, 180-pound athlete, has speed similar to Tolkinen’s.
“Jaxen has great ball skills,” Esch said. “We tried to get him the ball in space as much as we could. As a free safety, Jaxen is very crafty.”
Junior running back and linebacker Will Richman was impressive game after game. “Will isn’t the biggest guy on the field [5-6, 185],” Esch said. “But he gets things done. He played middle linebacker this year and has a great nose for the ball. Will is very good at shedding blockers.”
The fourth Skipper all-district player is 6-3, 250-pound sophomore lineman Jack Liwienski. “It is a huge gift to get a sophomore like Jack,” Esch said. “He played left tackle on offense and nose tackle on defense. There were games when he seldom came off the field. A sophomore who starts both ways is a rarity.”
In addition to the players on the all-district team, four Skippers made all-district honorable mention. They are offensive lineman and captain Peter Grefe, junior defensive lineman Andrew McCalla, junior wide receiver and defensive back Tyler Lien and senior offensive and defensive lineman Johnny Wilker, one of Minnetonka’s biggest players at 6-7 and 260 pounds.
“From an effort and culture standpoint, I was happy with the season,” Esch said. “It would have been nice to win a couple more of the close ones.”
The Skippers have a good start on the 2021 season with all-district players Richman and Liwienski back in the lineup, along with McCalla, Lien, starting quarterback Will Martin, linebackers Andy Dill and Bret Worley, place kicker Keagan Zabilla and receiver-defensive backs Cade Conzemius and Joey Gendreau.
