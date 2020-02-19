New Orioles football coach a familiar face on the sidelines
Jason Foster isn’t new to the St. Louis Park football program. Entering his 13th season as part of the Orioles coaching staff, as the new head coach Foster is ready to build on what Ben Wolfe helped establish.
“It’s been a whirlwind process, dealing with all of the administrative things now as a head coach. For the most part, it has been smooth. A lot of support as of late,” said Foster, who spent the last six seasons years as the Orioles defensive coordinator and served under three head coaches before the promotion to lead the program.
He joined the coaching staff as a linebackers’ coach in 2007 after helping coach traveling basketball in St. Louis Park in 2005.
Wolfe was named the Orioles head coach in the spring of 2013 and announced his intention to step down after the 2019 season in November.
St. Louis Park Activities Director Andrew Ewald received a lot of interest in the position. But the opportunity to select someone like Foster, who has a high level of knowledge and time spent in the program, made a lot of sense.
“He’s seen three head coaches come in and saw what each of them did well or what some of the challenges were,” Ewald said of Foster’s background. “He’s a tireless worker with a great football mind and does a great job of building genuine relationships with anyone he comes in contact with.”
The Augusta, Georgia native is a Gulf War veteran and moved to Minnesota in 1992 where he met his wife and played semi-pro football (St. Paul Sting, Minneapolis Lumberjacks and Warriors) during the mid-90s. He has two older children, plus a 12-year-old son.
He never played college football but credits his high school coaches and his brother-in-law for helping spark his interest in the game and serving as mentors.
“I always remember my high school coaches and brother-in-law because that is really the purest form of football and I try to coach them the same way even though it’s evolved a lot since then,” Foster said of his motivation to coach. “No big names but they are big names to me.”
Foster anticipates the coaching staff should remain intact with the exception of Wolfe and the defensive line coach, which will help overcome a big obstacle for the staff to build cohesion.
“That is the single-most hardest thing to do – to build chemistry – but we are mostly back and so I’ll still be the defensive coordinator because I know my wheelhouse. I’ll have a younger coach (Rob Griffin) as an assistant D.C. to do the background duties, grooming him to take over.”
Foster’s first team meeting was Feb. 19 in the new weight room where he’s heard players have been spending more time this winter.
“We’ve seen more guys doing the strength program and I think the reason being that kids like the shiny new things and this weight room is that,” Foster said.
Foster, who works for United Healthcare (17 years), is an outgoing person who wants to be involved in the lives of his players and coaches beyond football.
“What are you going to do beyond football? I’m looking to make them into the best version of themselves by instilling discipline, work ethic and building a true family atmosphere, not just appreciate a ‘family on three, 1-2-3 family’ but I really want this to be a family.”
Ewald sees many predictors for Foster’s success in the head coaching role.
“Jason’s got a lot of depth as a person and is someone who will get kids to want to come out and play football by inspiring them. He’s well-organized and is humble enough to ask for help when he needs it.”
To reach a deeper level with the students, football players or prospective football players, Foster would like to hold a youth night for kids in grades 3-8 to have a chance to attend a clinic run by varsity players.
Foster also hopes to introduce an eighth-grade signing day treated just like the signing day for prospective college students. This will help turn the spotlight on the high school program in St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.