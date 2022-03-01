Wayzata junior Kyler Wong gets a takedown in the 145-pound quarterfinals against Maple Grove's Noah Fox Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual section meet inside Rogers High School. Wong pinned Fox in 46 seconds and he ended up second in the bracket to make state.
Eric Swensen, Wayzata High’s wrestling coach, was hoping for nine or ten Trojans would advance to state this year.
He didn’t get that, but five Trojans will advance.
Luke Koenen (106 pounds) and Adam Cherne (170) both advance to state as Section 5AAA champions, while Trojan teammates Elijah Wald (126), Kyler Wong (145) and Dominic Heim (220) are going as runners-up.
“We had some other opportunities,” Swensen said. “But at some weights we matched up with some of Osseo’s best kids. We had four kids who were one match away.”
Along with that section team champion St. Michael-Albertville qualified the majority of its wrestlers for state individual.
It is always exciting to wrestle under the bright lights at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday, March 5, and concludes Saturday evening, March 5, with the individual championships in all three enrollment classes.
Coach Swensen’s Saturday was full at last year’s tourney. His older son Cael closed out an undefeated season with a state title and his younger son Logan took second in state.
This year Logan and another state title contender Cal Lonnquist missed the entire season with injuries. Both will be back next year to compete for section and team individual honors against the mega-power STMA.
Among the Trojans going to state this week, Koenen and Wald are the only first-timers.
“Luke [Koenen] has been a standout all year,” Swensen said. “Elijah Wald is a quiet, soft-spoken kid, who is very reliable. He has earned this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.