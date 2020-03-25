Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.