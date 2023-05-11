Peyton Erickson

Peyton Erickson, 24, pitches for Armstrong in their win over DeLaSalle.

 (Photos by Dominic Bisogno)

Armstrong softball battled through a competitive four-game run last week, losing to Anoka on May 2, before beating DeLaSalle on May 3, beating Osseo on May 4, and losing to Andover on May 5.

DeLaSalle

Lexi Madson

Lexi Madson, 29, narrowly takes a DeLaSalle player out at second base.
Alenna White

Alenna White, 44, takes a swing at bat during her one run game against DeLaSalle.

