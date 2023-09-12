P14armstrongxc.jpg

Junior Samuel Majewski competes for Armstrong in the Bauman/Rovn Invitational.

 (Photo courtesy of Sara Majewski)

The Armstrong cross country team kept busy last week taking part in the Bauman/Rovn Invitational on Sept. 7 at Gale Woods Farm.

The girls team put together a strong team performance, spearheaded by Caitlyn Osanai, who finished second in the varsity 5000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 36.22 seconds.

  

