One of the best things about American Legion Baseball is the way it offers high school ballplayers a new beginning.
Of course, if your team has won a state title or qualified for state, you want the Legion season to be an extension of that. But for teams that didn’t have much luck during high school ball, Legion provides a path to redemption.
Excelsior Legion players are excited about the way their summer has begun. Some of them played for Minnetonka High this spring, but despite winning a game over favored Eden Prairie in the playoffs, the Skippers finished 6-17. With that said, most of the key players were sophomores and juniors.
Maybe they just needed a season of high school baseball to go full-speed ahead into summer, and in their first nine games they went 7-2.
Team leaders Cam Haaland, Jake Margo and Blake Singh discussed Excelsior’s surge following a 10-2 win over Burnsville June 17 at Burnsville’s Alimagnet Park.
“Everyone was under pressure during the high school season,” Margo said. “We are more relaxed in summer ball.”
Haaland, who pitched for Grinnell College in Iowa this spring, returns to Excelsior as college-eligible player, due to his birthdate.
“It is a lot of fun with these guys,” he said. “The team is young, but there’s a lot of talent.”
“We are looser in the summer,” Singh said. “The coaches and players are having a lot of fun.”
“Some of the guys were blowing bubbles in the dugout,” Haaland noted.
Rob Hager, head coach of the Excelsior team, which is nicknamed the Fire Club, has been coaching since the late 1980s. He started his career with Bloomington Blue Legion before Legion Hall-of-Famer Jim Peck recognized his talent and recruited him to coach Excelsior. In addition to coaching Legion ball, Hager has served as one of head coach Paul Twenge’s assistants on the varsity squad.
“We are blessed with a lot of good baseball players in the Minnetonka community,” Hager said. “The guys on the Legion team are playing hard for each other. And I have some great coaches working with me.”
In the victory over Burnsville June 17, Haaland and Singh combined to pitch a four-hitter.
Haaland’s curveball was dropping off the table, and at one point he threw it for strikes on three consecutive pitches.
“My goal was to go out and pound the strike zone,” Haaland said. “I had not pitched against Burnsville before. In a game like this, you try to get a feel for each batter.”
When Singh came on in relief for the fifth inning, his approach was similar. “I just wanted to get them out as quickly as possible,” he said.
Margo provided the big hit against Burnsville. He came up with bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and hit a deep drive to the fence in right center field. All three runners ahead of him scored and Margo slid in head first with a triple.
It was his second triple of the day in the Burnsville Snakepit Invitational. He had a run-scoring triple in Excelsior’s 5-1 victory over Eau Claire, Wis.
“Jake hit both triples to the same spot,” Singh said.
In the victory over Eau Claire, righthander Michael Rivera started on the mound for Excelsior and the closer was 6-foot-7 righthander Jack Kochevar.
What has been the best thing about the season so far?
“They believe in themselves,” coach Hager said.
