If the first two games of the 2019-20 season proved anything, it is that the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team is never out of a game.
The Eagles opened the season with a 68-65 come-from-behind win over Maple Grove. At one point in the second half, EP trailed by 17 points. In the Eagles’ second outing it was more of the same, as they erased a 16-point deficit before losing to Park Center 75-71.
“Focusing on the positive, we came back against two good teams,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. “We locked down in the second half of the Maple Grove game. Even though we have a lot of talent and a lot of athletes, we learned that we can’t just do our own thing.”
The Eagles did a good job of getting the ball inside to 6-4 center Natalie Mazuerk, who made nine of 13 shots from the field for 20 points. Forward Nneka Obiazor was also very effective with 15 points on seven of 14 shooting. Myra Moorjani added 10 points and Nia Holloway scored nine. Maple Grove had a strong 1-2 punch with Abby Schulte scoring 21 points and Ari Gordon scoring 19.
There was some celebrating after the win over Maple Grove, but Obiazor urged her teammates to immediately change their focus to the Park Center game.
Park Center built a 16-point lead in the first half against the Eagles and led 38-26 at intermission. In the second half, the Eagles chipped away at the lead and tied the score. Big baskets by Obiazor and Destinee Bursch kept the Eagles in it until the final seconds, when PC’s Adalia McKenzie capped a 31-point night with two free throws.
Obiazor and Holloway led the Eagles’ attack with 20 and 18 points, while Bursch added 16. Mazurek played a solid game with nine points and eight rebounds and also had a key steal that helped EP cut Park Center’s lead to 71-69 late in the second half.
“Park Center shot the ball incredibly well - better than we did,” Wiese said. “McKenzie is a rare talent. Park Center is the kind of team we have to be able to beat.”
One thing Wiese saw in the first two games was a high compete level.
“After every game, we want to know two things,” she said. “What did we learn? And how do we get better?”
Many of the Eagles worked hard in the offseason to prepare for what could be a special season.
For example, Obiazor improved her shooting range, while preparing for this year, and the next level, as well. She has signed a national letter of intent with Division I Youngstown State.
“Nneka has extended her game and become an excellent outside shooter,” Wiese said. “At the next level, she will have to play a guard position. She has always been strong inside, and now she is a really tough matchup because of her shooting.”
Holloway, a high-jumper for the track team, has made big strides coming into her sophomore season.
“Nia is relatively new to the game,” Wiese said. “Like any young player, she will have some ups and downs, but I expect her growth will come rapidly.”
Next for the Eagles is a 7 p.m. game against Chanhassen Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Eden Prairie High School gym.
