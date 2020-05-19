Five-time Orioles captain adds to growing legacy
Playing three sports in high school takes a special student, the type that is willing to put in the time and effort necessary to not only contribute on the field or court but also in the classroom and weight room.
That student is St. Louis Park High School senior Aaron Ellingson – a standout on the football field (quarterback, defensive back), basketball court (guard) and baseball field in a way that few have excelled.
A five-time captain, Ellingson was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and Academic All-Conference in 2020 basketball. A Mr. Football nominee in 2019, Ellingson was named Offensive MVP for the Orioles five times (2015-2019), All-District and District Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was part of the first Orioles state football tournament team in 2017.
Ellingson took on several leadership roles including captain in five seasons, a leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2017-2020), Head of Finance for the school store at St. Louis Park High School (2020) and a member of the National Honor Society (2018-2020).
Add in his success in the classroom (3.97-grade point average) and work in the weight room and it might shed light on why Ellingson received the All-American Award from the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association.
Part of the criteria for the award is to meet certain strength and agility benchmarks. Ellingson surpassed the standards for bench press (290 pounds) and back squad (385 pounds). The benchmark for the bench press was 265 pounds and the back squat was 375 pounds. Ellingson had a 33-inch vertical jump (with 31 inches required) and he exceeded what was needed in the pro agility drill with a time of 4.33 seconds, ahead of the 4.4-second minimum.
Jessica Gust, St. Louis Park High School’s strength and conditioning coach and a biology teacher, worked with Ellingson going back to sixth grade.
“Aaron was displaying characteristics you don’t often find in boys of that age,” she said.
Orioles basketball coach David Breitenbucher credits the team’s willingness to hit the weight room over the past few years, partly due to Ellingson’s leadership. He was named a captain this past season, in part to his dedication and commitment to improving his strength and conditioning.
Breitenbucher felt strong enough about his captain to pen a letter of recommendation for the All-American award.
“Throughout the years, the players in our basketball program have looked up to Aaron as an example of someone who has an outstanding work ethic,” Breitenbucher said, which has been infectious to the rest of the team. “He has shown that he possesses the willingness to work hard and has the desire to do anything he puts his energy into.”
The Orioles coach said Ellingson was the most dedicated player to improving himself through strength and conditioning.
“Yes, this is super exciting for him,” Gust said of Ellingson receiving the national award. “Aaron’s a very unique kid. He can manage his time to align with his goals and follow through on all his responsibilities.”
While maintaining a demanding academic schedule, other extracurriculars on top of being a three-sport athlete and spending the necessary time in the weight room.
“He is caring and considerate of his teachers, coaches and teammates and always demonstrates compassion toward others,” Gust said. “I am extremely grateful to have been Aaron’s coach. He makes us all better people.”
Breitenbucher noted Ellingson’s communication skills and ability to relate well to teammates and adults. “He isn’t afraid to jumping in and becoming part of a school’s community.”
