Brady Anderson

Brady Anderson is one of the key players in Edina's late-season football success.

After winning its state Class 6A football tournament opener, the Edina High football team traveled to Centennial Nov. 4, hoping for an upset against the 7-2 Cougars.

The Hornets, trailing 14-7, had a touchdown in their sights late in the game, but Centennial’s defense stuffed an Edina rush at the 1 yard line to turn the ball over on downs. Then the Cougars ran out the clock.

