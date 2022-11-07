After winning its state Class 6A football tournament opener, the Edina High football team traveled to Centennial Nov. 4, hoping for an upset against the 7-2 Cougars.
The Hornets, trailing 14-7, had a touchdown in their sights late in the game, but Centennial’s defense stuffed an Edina rush at the 1 yard line to turn the ball over on downs. Then the Cougars ran out the clock.
“I still have the blues,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said two days later. “We were able to play our best football late in the season, and we won four of our last six games. We were so close on Friday night. Three times we had the ball inside the 5 yard line and didn’t come away with points. Give Centennial credit - they’re a really good team. They play great defense and control the clock with the running game.
Senior halfback and receiver Brady Anderson scored Edina’s only touchdown in the first half of a 2-yard run. Centennial had two first-half touchdowns on short runs, and there was no scoring by either team in the second half.
“Our defense stepped up in the second half,” Potts said.
Even though the Hornets scored only 7 points in Friday night’s game, their offensive production was good. Senior quarterback Finn McElroy completed 17 of 28 passes for 184 yards. Anderson had six receptions for 90 yards and added 55 rushing yards. Sonny Villegas had six receptions for 42 yards and Parker Durkin caught two balls for 37 yards. John Warpinski added to the ground game with 33 yards on 13 attempts.
Eldon De Avila had another good punting night for the Hornets, averaging 43.5 yards on two boots.
The Hornets finished 4-6 overall after only three wins total in Potts’ first two seasons as head coach. What was the difference this year? “Our big jump was due to the standards our captains set for the team,” Potts said.
The five senior captains are Anderson, McElroy, receiver Parker Durkin, linebacker Liam Cummins and safety Peyton Himley. Unfortunately, Himley missed half of the season with an injury. He was the Hornets’ defensive leader and surest tackler when healthy.
“We’re really going to miss this senior class,” Potts said. “It’s always hard to see them go, but this year especially. We have built strong relationships, and I will always be there for them.”
Looking ahead, Potts is excited about the talent coming up in the Edina ranks.
Freshman quarterback Mason West, who played well in several varsity experience, is a potential superstar. Warpinski will return at running back and receivers Sonny Villegas and Meyer Swinney will be back. Kade Chrysler and Owen Kemper are key defensive players moving forward.
“Our freshman team was 6-2 this year with wins over some of the big programs,” Potts noted.
