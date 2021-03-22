Two of the best girls private school hockey teams in Minnesota - The Blake School and Benilde-St. Margaret’s - stood in the way of Edina’s destiny in the Section 6AA Tournament last week.
But with senior forward Emma Conner leading the way, the Hornets earned a return trip to the State Class AA Tournament, where they have made it to the championship game each of the last four years.
In game played two weeks ago at Blake Arena, Edina needed overtime to beat the hard-working Bears 4-3, but in the section tourney March 18 at Edina’s Braemar Arena, the Hornets left no doubt in a 6-0 victory. Edina outshot Blake by a 47-12 margin with Conner contributing points on half of the Hornets’ scores with one goal and three assists.
Vivian Jungels, the junior captain on defense, gave Edina a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Conner and captain Hannah Chorske.
The second period opened with Chorske scoring a power-play goal on assists from Conner and Jungels, and then Conner scored from Chorske to make it 3-0.
On to the third period, and more offensive salvo for the home team, Sami Hankinson fired in a goal with assists from Berit Lindborg and Jane Kuehl. Kylie Roberts followed with a shorthanded goal on Jungels assist. Lauren Zawoyski capped the scoring on a pass from Chorske.
Blake fans noticed that seven of the game’s first eight penalties were called against their team, and Edina finished the game two-for-seven on the power play. Playing shorthanded for much of the evening, the Bears lost a lot of their zip that had carried them in the recent overtime loss to the Hornets.
March 20 back at Braemar, the Hornets had one more challenge with Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The first period was scoreless, then in the second Conner scored a power-play goal from Jungels and Zawoyski.
Going into the third period with a 1-0 lead, Edina had to rely on defense and still put at least one more score on the board.
Conner’s unassisted goal gave Edina a cushion to work with. BSM drew a costly penalty, and that allowed Conner to complete her hat trick with assists from linemates Zawoyski and Chorske.
With under a minute left in the third period and six attackers on the ice, Benilde-St. Margaret’s finally found the back of the net. Mary Zavoral put a shot into the lower right corner, just out of the glove reach of Edina sophomore goalie Uma Corniea.
Edina had an edge in shots on net, but not a big one at 32-23. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was called for four penalties and Edina had two.
Carly Green kept BSM in the game with some gritty goaltending, as she stopped 29 of the 32 Edina shots. Corniea earned her section title with 22 stops.
With the section victories last week, Edina improved to 18-0-0 overall. The other undefeated team going into the State Class AA Tournament is undefeated Section 7AA champion Andover, the team that defeated Edina 5-3 in last year’s state-championship game. If both teams reach the state finals by remaining undefeated, Minnesota girls hockey fans could see one of the most anticipated title games in the history of the tournament.
First-Round
State Games
Saturday, March 27
Xcel Energy Center
11 a.m. Edina vs. Centennial
1 p.m. Minnetonka vs. Alexandria
6 p.m. Andover vs. Farmington
8 p.m. Eastview vs. Stillwater
