Andrew Richardson


Andrew Richardson of The Blake School boys tennis team runs down a ball in the corner during the Edina Invitational.
Santiago Sanchez


Santiago Sanchez helps Edina sweep Blake 7-0 in the semifinals of the Edina Invitational.

Edina missed a chance to match up with No. 1-ranked Wayzata in the finals of the Edina Boys Tennis Invitational on the Steve Paulsen courts at Creek Valley Elementary.

Dark skies, and then rain, washed out what could have been another classic match between Minnesota’s top two teams. Edina head coach Gary Aasen and Wayzata head coach Jeff Prondzinski agreed not to reschedule the championship match.

