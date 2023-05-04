Edina missed a chance to match up with No. 1-ranked Wayzata in the finals of the Edina Boys Tennis Invitational on the Steve Paulsen courts at Creek Valley Elementary.
Dark skies, and then rain, washed out what could have been another classic match between Minnesota’s top two teams. Edina head coach Gary Aasen and Wayzata head coach Jeff Prondzinski agreed not to reschedule the championship match.
Edina won its quarterfinal and semifinal matches handily. In the opening round, the Hornets topped Maple Grove 4-2. Due to time constraints, the third doubles match could not be completed, but in that one Edina’s Kamalesh Packiaraj and Thomas Loucks won the first set 6-2.
Singles play gave Edina the four points needed to win the match. Matthew Fullerton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Nolan Ranger won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Abhinav Maneesh gave the Hornets the third singles points 6-0, 6-1 and Andy Norman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
The Blake School was Edina’s opponent in the semifinals. The Hornets won 7-0, but five of the seven matches went to three sets.
“There wasn’t an easy point out there,” coach Aasen said. “Blake is young on the singles side, but they gave us good competition.”
Fullerton’s first singles match against Kai Chen was worthy of the State Tournament. Fullerton took the first set 6-2, but lost the second 6-4. In the third-set tiebreaker, Fullerton survived 11-9.
Third and fourth singles went three sets as well. Maneesh won 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 over tenacious Blake rival Tarun Gopalakrishnan in the No. 3 match.. At fourth singles, Andy Norman rallied to beat Steve Cao 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
In three-set doubles matches, Edina’s Malhaar Jain and Isaac Lower won 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 over Will Mairs and Sai Buddi at No. 3 and Hornets Humza Chaudhri and Santiago Sanchez prevailed 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 over Raiden Chen and Sam Leslie at No. 1.
Edina’s Ranger defeated Andrew Richardson 6-0, 7-5 at second singles. Packiaraj and Loucks of the Hornets defeated Zach Dresner and Calvin Bredeson in third doubles 6-1, 6-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.