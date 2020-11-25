The last month has been an eventful one for Faith and Caroline Larsen, two of Eden Prairie’s premier swimmers.
Faith, a senior captain on the Eagle varsity team, has signed a national letter of intent to swim for the University of Northern Iowa. Caroline, a ninth-grader on the varsity, represented the Foxjets Swim Club in the U.S. Open Meet and placed 73rd out of 120 competitors in the 100-meter breaststroke. This was significant because the meet was open to women’s swimmers of all ages, and Caroline was one of the youngest entries as a 14-year-old.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s U.S. Open was held at nine different locations around the country. Caroline competed at the Wellmark YMCA pool in Des Moines, Iowa. Her 100-meter breaststroke time of 1:13.62 was more than three seconds faster than her previous best in a USA Swimming long-course pool.
Lloyd Larsen, a former Edina High School swimmer, is head coach of the Foxjets Club and has shared his love of the sport with his daughters while coaching both of them.
“I am very proud of Faith and Caroline, as their dad and as their coach,” Lloyd said. “My wife and I didn’t push either of them into swimming. They landed in swimming on their own after trying other sports.”
Faith’s first sport was soccer, but she took swimming lessons and found her comfort level in the water. Likewise, Caroline played soccer and also liked gymnastics before she became a competitive swimmer as an 8-year-old.
“The girls started in Novice meets, and they took to the competition and the work/reward that’s involved in swimming,” Lloyd said.
Faith, who earned five All-American awards during her Eden Prairie High School career, said that choosing a college program wasn’t difficult. “Nick Lakin was the first coach who called me,” Faith said. “He showed an interest in me even before I broke 24 seconds in the 50 [yard] freestyle because he saw the potential in me. I love the sprint events. The 50 is the fun race for me. If I wanted to try a new event in college, it would be the 200 individual medley or the 200 freestyle.”
Faith said she enjoyed competing in the Lake Conference throughout her varsity career. “High school swimming is more team vs. team than individual vs. individual,” she said. “This year, with COVID, our dual meets were our main social events. We took advantage of every meet we got. And we were lucky to get all the way through the section meet.”
In that Section 2AA Meet, Eden Prairie finished second to a Minnetonka team that was ranked first in the state Class AA poll. Minnetonka went undefeated this season and handed last year’s state champion Edina a 30-point loss in a dual meet.
Faith said her season highlight came in the final swim of her high school career, as the anchor person on the 200-yard freestyle relay. She closed out an All-American and school-record swim of 1:34.81 along with her sister, senior Ashley Plantenberg and junior Grace Logue. The Eagles also took the section title in the 200-yard medley relay with the Larsen sisters, Logue and junior Kessel Cripe.
Individually, Faith finished second to Minnetonka’s Abby Kapeller in the 50 freestyle and added a fourth place in the 100 butterfly. Caroline won the 100 breaststroke and took second place in the 100 freestyle.
“This was the first year I saw Faith in a practice environment,” Caroline said of her high school experience. “I am happy for her because the section meet was the perfect ending for her.”
Eden Prairie’s coach Kelly Boston had a big impact on both Larsens.
“It is such a privilege to be coached by her,” Caroline said. “She has a passion for coaching.”
“Kelly and my dad are both sticklers for following the COVID-19 rules,” Faith said. “If they weren’t, we might not have been able to complete all of our meets. Our team did a good job of following the guidelines, and I am proud of that. As one of the captains, I tried to be enthusiastic every day and encourage my teammates. I wanted us to take advantage of every opportunity.”
Caroline rated her sister a great captain. “Faith made everyone feel included as an important part of the team,” she said.
As she moves on to the collegiate ranks, Faith said, “I wish my [Eden Prairie] teammates good luck in the future.”
“I am so grateful to be part of the high school team and the Foxjets club,” Caroline said.
With three more years of high school swimming ahead, Caroline looks for more record-setting performances and a lot more fun, as well.
Lloyd Larsen has been the head coach of the Foxjets for three and a-half years, and loves working with young swimmers.
“Obviously, we have been affected by COVID-19,” he said. “In non-COVID times, our club had five facilities and more than 300 swimmers. We have rigorous social distancing, and that’s how we will preserve our sport. One of the things I like most about swimming is that it’s an individual sport templated onto a team aspect.”
