Despite a 5-1 loss to Minnetonka Feb. 17, the Eden Prairie boys hockey team is the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AA Tournament that begins with the Eagles playing No. 8 seed Jefferson at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Eden Prairie Community Center.
If the Eagles win that one, they will play No. 4 Prior Lake or No. 5 Holy Family Catholic at noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Edina’s Braemar Arena. On the other side of the bracket, Minnetonka is the No. 2 seed and Chaska is No. 3.
“Over the course of the season, we played well enough to earn a No. 1 seed,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “I have to give Goldy [Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy] for the game last week. They scored when they had a breakaway, and we missed on two breakaway chances. Being the No. 1 seed is an honor in our section. It wasn’t something I was thinking about at the beginning of the season because we lost so much from last year.”
Smith feels Eden Prairie (14-11-0) and Minnetonka (15-9-1) are about as even as two teams can be. They both finished 8-3-0 in Lake Conference games and split in head-to-head matchups.
The 13 seniors on this year’s team never stopped believing they’d have a championship season. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Edina tied for the Lake Conference title, which is a rarity in any conference.
Last week, after a practice at Eden Prairie Community Center, the Eagle seniors shared their favorite memories from this season.
Captain Jake Luloff, Phil Feinberg and captain Tyler Johnson were on the Eagle team that won the state Class AA title last season, along with junior defenseman Ryan Koering, so that’s where memory lane began for them.
“Obviously, beating Minnetonka in the section finals last year is a great memory,” Luloff said. “And winning the Maple Grove game at state was really exciting. It’s not surprising to me how well we’ve played this year. Everyone has put in the work.”
Senior forward Phil Feinberg, who scored EP’s goal to beat Tonka in the section finals last season, shared Luloff’s thought that the Eagles entered this season with confidence.
“No one saw us being back here as a No. 1 seed in the section, except for the guys in the room,” Feinberg said. “Winning state last year was unbelievable.”
Feinberg’s family has a rich history in the state hockey tourney. Phil’s dad, also named Phil, played for Burnsville at state.
“I can talk with my dad, and he knows the feeling of playing in the state tournament,” Feinberg said.
Johnson has switched from center to right wing this season. He isn’t surprised the Eagles shared the Lake title. “Lee Smith is such a great coach,” Johnson said. “The highlight [for the regular season] was beating Edina twice in crosstown rivalry games.”
Seniors Ryan Andor and Eric Choi played for Edina last season before moving to Eden Prairie.
“When I came over here, everyone accepted me,” Andor said. “Beating Edina twice this year was a highlight. The goal now is to go to state and win.”
Choi said, “Lee Smith is the best coach I ever played for. I am happy to be playing for Eden Prairie this year. My highlight so far is scoring at Braemar against the Hornets.”
Wyatt Smith, a senior forward, is the son of coach Lee Smith. “I grew up with Eden Prairie hockey,” Wyatt said. “It has been awesome playing for my dad.”
Wyatt listed “scoring the winning goal against Elk River” as his season highlight so far.
Defenseman Toran Dobchuk said the highlight of his season, besides sharing the Lake title with his teammates, was staying in a hotel in Duluth when the Eagles went up north. His sister Alexa was perhaps Eden Prairie’s all-time best goaltender. Asked if he ever thought about playing goalie, Dobchuk said, “I like defense.”
Another key defenseman for the Eagles, Grant Daylor, loves the physical side of the game. “Everyone probably mentioned the win over Edina,” Daylor said. “My all-time highlight was winning the state AA Bantam tournament.”
Parker Shultz, one of the EP forwards, said, “My highlight is all the time I’ve spent with the boys - the trips to Roseau and Fargo in youth hockey - and what we’ve done this year.”
Forward Trent Stansberry, who has one of the hardest shots on the team, said, “It always feels great to beat Edina. The game we won at Edina [in the Edina Holiday Classic] was unbelievable.”
Forward Liam Fronek, whose dad Andy graduated from Edina High, doesn’t mind beating the Hornets. “My highlight is just playing hockey with all these guys for so many years,” he said.
Forward Tony Schulze said, “It’s been real this year. The guys on the team are my brothers. Beating Edina twice was great.”
“Sweeping Edina was great,” goaltender Sam Schowalter said. “I was able to make a save on breakaway by one of their forwards, Trey Fechko.”
Schowalter talked about the electricity of playing home games at Eden Prairie Community Center: “We may not have the best seating here, but it sure gets loud on game nights.”
