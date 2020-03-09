From the beginning of the season, four senior starters on the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team have had only one goal - win the state championship.
They moved a step closer by routing a tough Prior Lake squad 99-74 before a capacity crowd March 7 at the Eden Prairie High gym. That leaves the Eagles (28-0) just four wins away from that coveted title.
The senior starters - Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen, Drake Dobbs and John Henry - do most of the scoring for the Eagles, but the role players are valuable, as well.
“We trust each other on the court,” said Dobbs, the 6-1 point guard who makes the Eagles’ offense run. “It is nice having two workhorses out there [Andrews and Christensen] and a great shooter like John Henry.”
“Our end goal is the state championship,” Christensen said. “We’re going to try to keep that zero in the loss column.”
“Going undefeated this year was not our goal,” Andrews added. “Our approach is to get better every day.”
Prior Lake presented a unique challenge for the Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Dawson Garcia, the Lakers’ 6-11 senior forward is a tough customer, who entered the contest with a 32.3 scoring average. Andrews and Christensen took turns guarding him, and even at 6-6 and 6-7, they gave away some size.
“I love that kind of challenge,” Christensen said. “Dawson will keep shooting, whether he making them or missing them.”
Garcia made enough shots to score 24 points, but he had to fight for every inch of the court. When Andrews and Christensen weren’t leaning on him, junior guard Will Foster took his turn harassing the big man.
And Dobbs’ ability to drive the lane never gave Garcia any time to rest on defense. Dobbs led all scorers with 27 points, while Christensen scored 24, John Henry had 23 and Andrews also scored in double figures while dominating the boards.
“I knew that if we outrebounded them, we’d win,” Andrews said. “We play with Dawson in the summer [with D1 Minnesota], so we know his tendencies.”
The Eagle seniors have all been on varsity since their freshman year, and they have already been to state twice. What they learned in the past prepared them for this season.
“A main part of our success is the confidence our coaching staff gives us,” Christensen said. “We knew Prior Lake would be gunning for us today, since we beat them in the playoffs last year, but we had the confidence to win.”
At different times during the season, each of the four seniors has showed the ability to carry the team. In the Prior Lake game, it was Christensen, who made six of seven three-point shots.
Other times, it has been Henry, who broke the single-game school record for three-pointers with 10 in a win over Cambridge-Isanti.
Andrews is very consistent with his post play and usually leads the Eagles in rebounding and blocked shots.
Dobbs ties it all together with ball handling, shooting, defense and leadership.
Of the four, Dobbs is the only Mr. Basketball of Minnesota finalist, but he isn’t hungry for that sort of individual glory.
“It could have been any one of us,” he said. “Mr. Basketball is really a team award.”
So far, it has been a perfect season, and the Eagles can keep it that way if they beat Shakopee in the section finals at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Eden Prairie High gym. Expect another sell-out crowd as the Eagles shoot for their 29th straight win.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.