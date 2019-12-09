Eden Prairie’s Jaime Grossman, one of the premier coaches in Minnesota high school girls hockey, picked up his 300th career win Saturday, Dec. 7, when the Eagles defeated North Wright County 5-3 in the Lake Conference opener.
“You think that is a lot of wins, but then you look at someone like Dave Palmquist from South St. Paul who has more than 500 wins,” Grossman said the afternoon of his milestone victory.
How does a coach reach the 300-win mark?
“It starts with good players,” Grossman said. “And you also need them to buy into playing as a team.”
Grossman might have a chance at 500 someday, but right now his main concern is preparing the Eagles for a tough stretch of games against the top three teams in the State Class AA poll. The Eagles will face off against defending state champion Edina in a 3 p.m. game Saturday, Dec. 14, at Eden Prairie Community Center. Then they have a date with Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at EP Community Center, and finally, they will play a third straight home game against No. 1-ranked Andover at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Wins in all three of those games would most likely boost Eden Prairie to the top spot in the state Class AA rankings. The Eagles enter this week’s action with an overall record of 6-1-1. They will play a tune-up game against Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Schmitz-Maki Arena in Farmington before taking on the ranked teams.
In addition to beating North Wright County last Saturday, the Eagles won a 3-2 squeaker over Chaska/Chanhassen Friday, Dec. 6.
“We probably played our best two consecutive games of the season,” Grossman said. “Both games, we faced really good goalies.”
Eden Prairie’s big scorers, senior forward Sydney Langseth and junior forward Grace Kuipers, gave Eden Prairie the upper hand in the game on Friday night. Chaska/Chanhassen took a 2-0 lead before Langseth scored twice and Kuipers added the game-winner. The Eagles outshot the StormHawks 47-16, but goalie Olivia Rinzel kept her team in the game. In addition to their goals, Langseth and Kuipers each had an assist. Nora Wagner assisted on one of Langseth’s goals.
“In the Chaska/Chan game, we played three very solid periods,” Grossman said.
The Eagles’ two-goal victory over North Wright County could have been more decisive if the Eagles hadn’t given up two late goals. Grossman said he was trying to get some of his younger players varsity experience late in the contest
Sophomore defenseman Anna Brown led the Eagles with two goals and sophomore forward Dani Benson scored one, as did Langseth and Kuipers.
“It was nice to see more players involved in the scoring,” Grossman said.
The Eagle head coach gave goalie Molly Goergen credit for her solid play this season.
“What I like most about her is her personality,” Grossman said. “She never gets down on herself.”
