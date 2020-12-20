All seven Lake Conference teams placed at least one player on the All-Lake Conference girls volleyball team for 2020.
As one of the league’s upper-echelon teams, Eden Prairie earned four berths. Minnetonka has three and Hopkins has one. Wayzata topped the All-Lake list with six berths after winning the Lake title with a 10-0 record.
Eden Prairie’s four selections are seniors Livia Hagberg and Mallorey Madson, junior Paige O’Connell and sophomore Cameron Berger. Minnetonka’s selections are seniors Olivia Koeppen and Kali Engeman and sophomore Abby Stanwood. Senior middle blocker Skya Favor is the lone all-conference pick from Hopkins.
Minnetonka head coach Karl Katzenberger said, “There was a lot of talent in the Lake this year. It was a tough year with COVID-19. I told the kids, we can’t do anything about things we can’t control. Everybody would have liked to play a little bit more, but we are grateful for what we got. The Lake Conference matches usually come down to a few key points. We had two five-set matches with Eden Prairie and one with Wayzata.”
2020 All-Lake
Volleyball Team
Wayzata: Junior libero Ella Voegele, junior outside hitters Sierra Moore and Katy Riviere, junior middle hitter Emma Goerger, ninth-grade setter Stella Swenson and ninth-grade outside hitter Olivia Swenson.
Eden Prairie: Senior middle blocker Livia Hagberg, senior libero Mallorey Madson, junior outside hitter Paige O’Connell and sophomore setter Cameron Berger.
Minnetonka: Senior middle hitter Kali Engeman, senior setter Olivia Koeppen and sophomore outside hitter Abby Stanwood.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior outside hitters Emma Van Heel and Olivia Carel, junior outside hitter Mya Krytosek and junior setter Cyn Henderson.
Hopkins: Senior middle blocker Skya Favor.
Edina: Junior libero Sarah Bohrer and junior outside hitter Ashley Hughes.
Buffalo: Ninth-grade libero Grace Therrien.
Honorable
Mention
Wayzata: Senior defensive specialist Avery Seesz, junior middle hitter Mel Goldstein and sophomore defensive specialist Sophia Johnson.
Eden Prairie: Senior outside hitter Adisa Preston, junior middle blocker Kendall Minta and junior setter Piper Lange.
Minnetonka: Senior outside hitter Morgan Rooney, junior libero Morgan Ryan and sophomore middle hitter Kate Simington.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior defensive specialists Gracie-Kate Lemonds and MacKenzie Mills and junior defensive specialist Paige Holm.
Hopkins: Senior defensive specialist Tori Turgeon, junior outside hitter Sophia Matthew and sophomore setter Leluana Hayman.
Edina: Senior outside hitter Avery Vogt, junior setter Aliya Dahlin and sophomore outside hitter Tessa Dubbe.
Buffalo: Junior outside hitters Kaya Garrett and Macie Guida and ninth-grade middle blocker Kaia Caffee.
Final Class 3A
State Rankings
1. Wayzata 13-0, 2. Lakeville North 10-2, 3. Eagan 9-2, 4. East Ridge 13-0, 5. Shakopee 9-3, 6. Lakeville South 6-2, 7. Northfield 13-0, 8. Minnetonka 11-3, 9. Chaska 10-1, 10. Willmar 13-1.
