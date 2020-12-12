Eden Prairie football coach Mike Grant was on a hunting trip up north last week when he received some good news.
MaxPreps, a national clearinghouse for high school sports videos, statistics and rankings, chose the Eagles as the No. 1 high school football squad in Minnesota for 2020.
Last month the Associated Press chose Lakeville South as the No. 1 team with Eden Prairie in the No. 2 spot. Lakeville South finished 8-0 and Eden Prairie was 7-0 during a COVID-19-shortened season.
“I wasn’t happy about the Associated Press poll,” Grant said, as he took a break from carving meat off a deer carcass. “We felt as a coaching staff there was no doubt we have the best team in the state. We have more significant wins than Lakeville South. Five of the games we won were against teams that were ranked among the top 10 in the state at one time this year. We played one of the toughest schedules in the state and did everything we could to prove ourselves.”
Usually, the determination of the No. 1 team in the state is easy. Most years it is the team that wins the state Class 6A title, but it was less clear this year with no State Tournament in any of Minnesota’s seven football classes.
“We played St. Michael-Albertville, Shakopee, Wayzata and Prior Lake twice,” Grant noted.
Shakopee was one of the district champions in Class 6A. St. Michael-Albertville, Wayzata and Prior Lake all finished as runners-up in section playoff brackets.
Grant said that the most accurate rankings might be the QRF rankings, which measure strength of schedule and also victory margins. The Eagles’ closest game of the season was a 24-14 victory over St. Michael-Albertville. The result that jumped off the page was a 52-0 win over Shakopee. Lakeville South’s closest game was a 14-13 victory against St. Michael-Albertville in a section championship game.
“We will get eight spots on the All-[West] District team,” Grant said. “But we probably have 12-13 guys who deserve it. Two of our best players, Justice Sullivan and Bennett Larson, weren’t able to play a lot, due to injuries against Minnetonka in the first game of the season. We knew that when this year’s seniors were sophomores that we had a really good class.”
The MaxPreps rankings include teams from every enrollment class, and less than half of the top 10 represent Class 6A. Becker (4-2) and Rogers (5-2) are the only members of the top 10 that didn’t finish the season undefeated. West District elites St. Michael-Albertville (6-2), Prior Lake (4-4) and Shakopee (6-2) all finished among the top 20 in the MaxPreps rankings.
“Our football on this side of the town is the best in the state,” Grant said. “We gave up fewer points this season than anybody else.
“Our entire program had a good year,” Grant continued. “In addition to an undefeated varsity season, our JV and sophomore teams were undefeated and our freshman A team only lost once [to Minnetonka]. We have a lot of good kids, who share a passion for football.”
Grant learned a lot about football from his dad Bud, the coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Other influences include former Osseo coach John Hansen, former Burnsville coach Dick Hanson and former Stillwater coach George Thole.
“I studied them and identified what made them successful,” Grant said.
The Eden Prairie coach structures his practices “the St. John’s Way” with a nod to his college coach John Gagliardi at St. John’s University. Gagliardi didn’t believe in hitting during practice and Grant has followed that tradition. That’s one reason Eden Prairie has fewer injuries than most high school teams. The Eagles save their hitting for the games.
“The other thing coach Gagliardi said all the time was: ‘We want to do a few things exceptionally well,’” Grant noted. The Eagles’ playbook isn’t very thick - about six basic plays and a few trick plays for special occasions.
As Eden Prairie’s head coach since 1992, when he arrived from Forest Lake, Grant has not had a losing season. His resume includes 11 state championships in the big-school divisions. No wonder his team is at or near the top in the state rankings year after year.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.