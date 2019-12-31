One of the traditions of the Sun Newspapers sports staff is to recognize the top athletes in each of our editions every year.
With a combined edition that includes Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka and surrounding communities, the task is tougher than ever this year.
There are some obvious choices, of course, including Team USA Basketball Player of the Year Paige Bueckers from Hopkins, Eden Prairie NFL football player Blake Cashman and two local NHL hockey players, Minnetonka’s Jake Gardiner and Eden Prairie’s Casey Mittelstadt.
Since our newspaper mainly covers high school sports, the majority of the athletes on our annual list come from the high school ranks. We have done our best to choose the athletes most deserving of “Athlete of the Year” recognition.
Here is our list for 2019 in alphabetical order with brief summaries of accomplishments.
Beau Allen
The former Minnetonka High and University of Wisconsin football standout is in his sixth season as an NFL defensive tackle. Allen won a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago and is now playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Deonte Bryant
The All-District football linebacker for Hopkins High made an impact in helping the Royals to their best record in recent years, 6-3. He is also a potential state contender for the Hopkins wrestling team and is currently ranked eighth in the 182-pound weight class..
Paige Bueckers
A varsity basketball player at Hopkins since eighth grade, Bueckers is in the running for National Gatorade Player of the Year honors after winning the state Gatorade Player of the Year the past two seasons. She is averaging 26 points per game for the undefeated Royals this season. Bueckers recently signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Connecticut next season.
Blake Cashman
The former Eden Prairie High and University of Minnesota football linebacker is in his first season with the NFL’s New York Jets. He made eight tackles in a game against the world-champion New England Patriots earlier this season.
Dlayla Chakolis
The senior guard helped the Hopkins girls basketball team win the state championship in 2019. The five-year letterwinner accepted a scholarship offer to play for Howard University.
RJ Chakolis
The Hopkins junior is in his fifth season of varsity wrestling and should one day hold the school record for career wins. Chakolis is currently ranked fifth in state in the 195-pound weight class. He is a two-time All-District linebacker for the Royal football team, which posted a 6-3 record in 2019.
Connor Christensen
In his fourth season of varsity basketball at Eden Prairie High, the 6-foot-7 forward is the scoring leader for the Eagles at 20 points per game. As of Dec. 25, Eden Prairie was ranked first in the state in Class 4A. The Eagles won the state consolation title last season.
Bryce Dagel
Eden Prairie wrestler Bryce Dagel, a returning state tournament qualifier, is ranked third in the state at 145 pounds by The Guillotine Magazine.
Natalie DenHartog
In her first season with the University of Minnesota women’s softball team, the Hopkins High graduated sparked the Gophers with her hitting and solid infield play. She batted .373 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and a team-leading 64 RBIs.
Joe Fahnbulleh
The 2019 Hopkins High graduate led the Royal boys track team to the State Class AA Meet title by earning gold medals in two events. He is now at the University of Florida on a track scholarship.
Jake Gardiner
Gardiner, a Minnetonka High graduate, is in his ninth season as a defenseman with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. During his career with the Leafs, he has scored 47 goals and added 206 assists for 253 points.
Skyler Germann
Minnetonka High’s senior volleyball captain willed the Skippers to the Section 2AAA volleyball title with three late kills in a five-set win over Chaska in the finals. A week later, she led Minnetonka to third place in the State Class AAA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Charlie Glockner
The 2019 Minnetonka High graduate earned first-team All-State honors as a goalie in leading the Skippers to a 24-3-0 record last season. He is currently starring for the Amarillo Bulls in the North American Hockey League with a 10-1-0 record and a goals-against average of 1.45. His save percentage is .936.
Miles Halligan
The Hopkins baseball pitcher had a sensational junior year in 2019, leading the Royals to sixth place in the State Tournament. He posted a 6-1 record and set a Section 6 record with 18 strikeouts in a victory over Armstrong. Halligan was named to All-Lake Conference, All-Section 6 and All-State teams.
Eli Hoeft
Hoeft’s points from a win in the 1,600-meter run put the Hopkins High boys track team over the top in the race for the State Class AA Boys Track Meet title. The Hopkins runner posted a time of 4:12.67. He is continuing his running career at the University of Minnesota.
George Jackson
Jackson’s excellence in the hurdles and high jump helped the Hopkins High boys track team win the state Class AA title at Hamline University. The Royal star has two more seasons remaining in his high school career.
Jack Jensen
Jensen, a senior forward, led the Eden Prairie High boys hockey team to second place in the State Class AA Tournament. He was the team’s leading scorer in 2018-19. Jensen is playing for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League this year before moving on to the University of Minnesota next season.
Emilia Johnson
Minnetonka’s Johnson was named first-team All-State as a defender for the girls soccer team. This was her second season on the All-State team. The Skippers made it to state, but lost to eventual champion Maple Grove in the opening round.
Abigail Kapeller
The Minnetonka High junior was the only swimmer to win four gold medals in the 2019 State Class AA Meet. Kapeller led the Skippers to a runner-up finish behind Lake Conference rival Edina.
Joe Klecker
The former All-State and All-American track and cross country star at Hopkins High has continued to have tremendous success nationally as he competes for Colorado University. He placed second in the NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Meet.
Kenzi Kluge
The Eden Prairie High senior is among the state’s best athletes in two sports - gymnastics and track. She was a state qualifier in both sports in 2019.
Sydney Langseth
Langseth made the All-State girls hockey team for 2018-19 by leading the Eden Prairie girls team in scoring with 66 points on 28 goals and 38 assists. She continues to lead the Eagles as captain this season.
Carver Magnani
The senior captain of the Eden Prairie boys soccer team starred on both offense and defense. He was one of the Eagles’ leading scorers with six goals even though he was a full-time defender.
Lacey Martin
Martin led the Minnetonka High girls hockey team to third place in the 2019 State Class AA Tournament as the leading scorer with 49 points on 29 goals and 20 assists.
Kylie Melz
One of the best all-around athletes ever to compete for Minnetonka High, Melz has earned a total of 14 varsity letters in cross country, soccer, hockey and track. During the 2019 track season, she helped Minnetonka win state in the 4x800-meter relay.
Minnetonka Doubles
You can’t mention one without the other. The Minnetonka High tennis duo of sophomore Annika Elvestrom and ninth-grader Sarah Shahbaz won the state Class AA doubles title in the fall of 2019.
Casey Mittelstadt
The 21-year-old hockey player from Eden Prairie is playing for the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL. The first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft has 39 career points on 17 goals and 22 assists.
John Mittelstadt
The younger brother of NHL player Casey Mittelstadt showed NHL potential with 48 points on 16 goals and 32 assists last season. He helped Eden Prairie finish second to Edina in the State Class AA Tournament in 2019 and had led the Eagles to a 7-0-0 record and the state’s No. 1 ranking through Dec. 25.
Wyatt Nelson
Nelson led the Hopkins High baseball team to sixth place in the State Class 4A Tournament as a pitcher and center fielder. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at North Dakota State University.
Maggie Nicholson
Minnetonka High’s second-year girls hockey captain led the Skippers to state last season and also played on Team USA during a gold-medal-winning effort in the 18U World Championships. She is a University of Minnesota recruit.
Zeke Nnaji
The 6-foot-11 forward led Hopkins High to the state Class 4A basketball title in 2019 by averaging 25 points per game. He is starting for the University of Arizona in his freshman year.
Maya Nnaji
The sister of Zeke Nnaji helped the Hopkins Royals go undefeated (32-0) and win the 2019 state Class 4A girls basketball title. She is the second leading scorer for the Royals this season as a 6-4 sophomore center.
Dylan Olson
Olson was nominated for the high school All-American soccer team after leading Minnetonka’s boys soccer team to a 14-3-3 overall record. He scored 18 goals to lead the Skippers’ attack and made first-team All-State in Class AA.
Liesl Paulsen
Paulsen, an Eden Prairie High senior, might be the top female endurance athlete in the Lake Conference for 2019-20. She was All-State in cross country and has a chance to match that accomplishment in Nordic skiing and track.
Faith Robinson
During her six seasons with the Minnetonka girls track and field team, Robinson won more medals than anyone in program history. She combined sprints and jumps to lead the Skippers in the State True Team and State High School League Meets. Robinson, who also competed in diving and gymnastics, earned a scholarship to Georgetown University.
Niko Scheibal
The Minnetonka High boys soccer captain made first-team All-State in 2019 after setting a single-season record for most goals by a defender with 10. “Niko is the ultimate weapon on set pieces,” Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers said.
Jimmy Schuldt
The former Minnetonka High and St. Cloud State University hockey defenseman signed a one-year contract with the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights and made his debut in the NHL in 2019.
Joe Shallenberger
There were no signs that the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball star was slowing down in 2019. After switching from shortstop to right field, he led the Millers to second place in the State Class AA Tournament.
Erin Shoemaker
Shoemaker, a 2019 Minnetonka High graduate, was her school’s Athena Award winner for 2019. She competed in volleyball, basketball and track throughout her high school years.
Nick Thimsen
The Excelsior American Legion baseball team’s right fielder won MVP honors at the State Division I Tournament. His batting statistics included a .500 average, two home runs, eight runs scored an eight RBIs. Excelsior won South Hennepin League, Sub-State 4 and state titles before finishing second in the Central Plains Regional.
