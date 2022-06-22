Eden Prairie High’s girls golf team edged Lake Conference rival Edina for fourth place in the State Class AAA Tournament June 15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Neither Lake school was within striking distance of state champion Alexandria, which had a 628 stroke total for the two-day tournament. Eden Prairie also trailed second-place Maple Grove (644) and third-place Eastview (654), but the Eagles’ 659 looked really good, just above Edina’s 661.
Coach Marty Teigen had the Eagles prepared to play some of their best golf of the season at state. Emma Davis finished eighth individually with a 149 total on rounds of 79 the first day and 70 the second day.
Eden Prairie’s second finisher, Rose Baynes, tied for 35th place at 166 with rounds of 87 and 79. Teammate Katelyn Zick came in at 170 with rounds of 89 and 81, then Mackinnie Coburn shot a 174 total with rounds of 89 and 85. Paige Trebil and Katelyn Thompson rounded out Eden Prairie’s state lineup.
Incredibly, all six of the Eagle players had a better round the second day than the first. As a result, Eden Prairie jumped from sixth place the first day to fourth in the final standings.
Kathryn Van Arragon of Blaine won the state Class AAA individual girls title. After shooting a 65 the first day, she carded a solid 70 the second day. Second and third places went to the McCauley sisters from Simley High School. Isabella shot 67-70-137 and Reese had scores of 68-71-139.
Brady Baynes places
Eden Prairie’s boys did not qualify for state team competition this year. However, Brady Baynes made a splash at state by placing fourth individually. The Eagle star shot rounds of 73 and 70 for a 143 total. Like everyone on the Eagle girls team, he dropped his score on the second day.
Edina won the state boys team title by 14 strokes over second-place spring Lake Park. Edina co-captain Jack Wetzel tied for first place individually with back-to-back rounds of 70. He finished at 140 along with Rosemount’s Owen Rexing and Northfield’s Nate Stevens.
Joining Baynes at the state tourney were three other individual qualifiers from Lake Conference schools. Max Wolf of Hopkins tied for 19th place with rounds of 76 and 74 for a 150 total. Boomer Well of Minnetonka and Pranay Singh of Eden Prairie tied for 50th place with 158 totals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.