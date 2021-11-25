Sophomore goalkeeper Lily Mattison and senior striker Myra Moorjani are Eden Prairie’s representatives on the 2021 All-Lake Conference girls soccer team.
Mattison shared goalie duties with senior Presley Pergande. Moorjani was the second leading goal scorer for EP behind senior midfielder Mim Marsan, who will be her college teammate at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season.
Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Taylor said, “In addition to her All-Lake Conference award, Lily was named All-State second team. She came up big when we needed her and had two of her best games late in the season, when we tied Wayzata 1-1 and beat Waconia 2-1 in the playoffs.”
Mattison was a second-year starter, who played almost every game as a ninth-grader because Pergande was sidelined with an injury.
“Myra missed her junior year with an injury,” Taylor said. “When she came back this year, she added competitive fire to the team.”
Marsan led the Eagles with eight goals, while Moorjani and sophomore Lauren Hart each scored six goals.
“It is going to be fun to see Myra and Mim play together for UMD,” Taylor said. “Myra will also play basketball there. You can’t go wrong recruiting those two girls.”
They are not the only recruits in EP’s senior class. Taylor Kotschevar-Call, who starts for the soccer team, has a scholarship to play lacrosse for Marquette University, a Division I school in Milwaukee.
In addition to All-State and All-Lake awards, Eden Prairie’s girls earned a Gold academic rating from the Minnesota State High School League. “We have a team GPA of 3.86 and 13 girls with GPAs of 3.9 or higher,” Taylor noted. “We demand a lot of them on the field, and it is nice to see they are also doing this well in the classroom.”
For 2021 team awards, the Eagles have Moorjani as MVP and Overall MVP, senior Megan Timmerman as winner of the Eagle Award, Claire Anderson and Grace Cutting as Most Improved and Hart as Rookie of the Year.
Eden Prairie’s All-Lake honorable mention players are Marsan, Kotschevar-Call and junior Eleanor Thomas.
The Eagles were among the most improved teams in the state this season, going from two wins in 2020 to a 9-7-2 mark in 2021.
