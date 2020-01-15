During the course of a 300-win career, Eden Prairie High girls hockey coach Jaime Grossman has had a lot of experience preparing his team for must-win situations.
If they are to win the Lake Conference title this season, the Eagles have to beat Edina in a 3 p.m. game Saturday, Jan. 18, at Braemar Arena. A loss or a tie on the Eagles’ part would make it hard for any team to overtake Edina in the standings. The Hornets enter this week 6-0-0 in league play. The other contenders are, of course, Eden Prairie (4-2-0) and Minnetonka (3-2-1). Since Minnetonka already has two losses to Edina, a lot of things would have to go right for the Skippers to wind up on top. Edina used 34 saves from goalie Uma Corniea to defeat the Skippers 4-0 Jan. 11.
“Edina has 18 wins in a row,” Grossman said. “My feeling is that Edina and Andover are the two teams to beat [for the state Class AA title].”
At the same time, Grossman added, “I think we match up well with Edina.” In an earlier meeting this season, the Hornets held on to defeat the Eagles 2-1.
In a Lake Conference game Saturday, Jan. 11, the Eagles kept their title hopes alive with a 4-1 victory over North Wright County. Superstar forwards Sydney Langseth and Grace Kuipers led the Eagles, each with a goal and an assist. Carrie Byrnes added a goal on Christina Spanier’s assist and Nora Wagner added an empty-net goal at the end.
Eden Prairie goalie Molly Goergen had a tough matchup against North Wright County goalie Ann LaRose, who is one of the state’s best. Goergen won the duel with 26 stops.
Grossman said he was excited for Langseth, who became the third player in Eden Prairie history to record more than 200 career points. The senior captain has 205 going into this week’s action.
“One thing to consider is that our schedule the last few years is tougher than it ever was,” Grossman said. “Sydney is doing this against the best competition in the state.”
Kuipers, the talented junior, has a chance to reach the 200-point mark next season. Skating on the same line and also on special teams, they are among the state’s most dynamic hockey duos.
“I can’t say enough about the player Sydney is,” Grossman said. “She will be a really good player in college. Grace has a great future. She handles the physical play so well.”
In the Edina game, Eden Prairie will have to match Edina’s depth, as well as its top-end talent. The Hornets are led by senior forward Katie Davis, a University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit, who recently helped Team USA win the World Under-18 Championships in Slovakia. The Hornets are fortified with other stars, including the Jungels sisters (Tella and Vivian), Hannah Chorske and Emma Conner. Although she is only a ninth-grader, Corniea has the best goalie stats in the Lake Conference.
Eden Prairie faces another tough road test at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, with a game at Minnetonka.
“We have lost to them twice this year,” Grossman said. “I’ll be happy if we beat them once, as long as it’s in the section finals.”
