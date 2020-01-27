In all three of its games against the Eden Prairie boys hockey team, Edina was the favorite, and also won all three games.
The skate is on the other foot this year, however. Eden Prairie was ranked first in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s state Class AA poll last week, before hitting speed bumps in losses to Wayzata (2-1) and the Blake School (5-4). Edina is coming off a 3-1 loss at Minnetonka and a 4-1 win over Burnsville on home ice.
So what can fans expect when Eden Prairie hosts Edina in a Lake Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Eden Prairie Community Center?
“Our kids grow up playing against their kids, and a lot of them are friends off the ice,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “It is always fun to play Edina. Their coaches always do a great job preparing them for this time of the year. We need to continue to get better. For the first time this season, we finally have all of our players on the ice.”
Jackson Blake, the talented sophomore forward, is back this week and will skate on the first line with captain John Mittelstadt and Ben Steeves, the transfer student from New Hampshire. That gives the Eagles a second line of Drew Holt, Carter Batchelder and Jake Luloff and a third line of Canyon Pergande, Riku Brown and converted defenseman Kai Stansberry.
The talent extends to the defense where the leaders are juniors Luke Mittelstadt, Kam Langefels and Mason Langenbrunner and senior Luke Busby. Senior Axel Rosenlund sees most of the time in goal with Eli Andrew in the alternate’s role.
“Eden Prairie has six or seven future Division I hockey players,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “They get up and down the ice really well, and they have a cupboard full of skills.
“They had a good team last season,” Giles continued “And they have added to that with the new players.”
Asked about playing at Eden Prairie’s arena, Giles said, “We love going over there, just like we love playing at Wayzata and at Minnetonka.”
Going into this week’s round of games, Eden Prairie was first in the Lake Conference standings with one loss and Edina was second with one loss and one tie.
Eden Prairie’s 2-1 loss to Wayzata was mainly the result of good goaltending by Trojan senior Garret Bonello, who had 29 stops. Riku Brown scored EP’s lone goal with Holt and Batchelder assisting.
In the 5-4 loss to Blake, coach Smith said the game was more of “a track meet.”
“We had leads of 3-1 and 4-2,” Smith pointed out. “But we couldn’t finish them off.”
John Mittelstadt, Batchelder, Holt and Luloff scored for the Eagles. Rosenlund was tested in EP’s goal and made 35 saves. Blake School goalie Aksel Reid was equally tested and made 33 saves.
Eden Prairie’s overall record going into this week’s action is 13-4-1.
