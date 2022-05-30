Brent Lundell, head coach of the Eden Prairie High boys tennis team, has already made history this school year.
Now, he could be on the verge of rewriting Minnesota high school tennis records.
Last fall, Lundell coached the Minnetonka girls tennis team to the state Class AA championship. This spring, he’s at a different school as head coach and also coaching a different gender. What are the odds he could win two state titles at different schools in the same year?
“The nucleus of this Eden Prairie team is very good,” he said last week after his Eagles defeated Minnetonka 7-0 to win the Section 2AA Team Tournament. “Our guys are really good students and they have a team GPA of about 3.98. About half of them are year-round tennis players.”
At the time this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press seeding had not been completed for the State Class AA Team Tournament that is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8, at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Edina will enter the tournament as the favorite with Orono also a leading contender. Edina defeated EP 6-1 during the regular season and Orono topped the Eagles 5-2.
“We’ll play our hearts out and see what happens,” Lundell said. “We have a shot to surprise the top teams.”
Eden Prairie is deep and balanced, just like Edina and Orono. It might come down to matchups. It might come down to a war of nerves in any given match.
As the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA, the Eagles had to face a Minnetonka team that they had beaten 5-2 during the Lake Conference season. Although there were some close matches, Eden Prairie did even better in the rematch, taking all seven points.
“There were four matches that went three sets,” Lundell said. “I like the versatility on our team. We have a lot of guys who can play singles or doubles.”
The key to the win over Minnetonka in the rematch was the leadership of Ani Vadrevu and Ashish Thotakura, who won tough tests against Tonka players Nathan Keese and Mats Van Gorkum.
Jake Ballintine and Varin Tangeti won the third and fourth singles points, and then EP’s doubles teams had tough battles to secure the other three points.
Maneesha Dharmadasa and Nico Sandberg won at No. 1 doubles, with Avik Garg and Tyler Hoffman taking the point at No. 2. Cole Brandvold and Sarthak Agrawal prevailed in third doubles.
Coach Lundell was awed by the play of seventh-grader Tangeti. “He is maybe 5-2 and 82 pounds,” the coach said. “But he’s an all-court player, and he will attack the net.”
