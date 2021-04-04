Two teams worthy of winning the 2021 state Class AA boys hockey championship battled for 61 minutes and 6 seconds before an epic struggle ended in the state finals at 11:20 p.m. April 3 at Xcel Energy Center.
Jackson Blake’s goal on a rebound of Drew Holt’s shot gave Eden Prairie the title 2-1 in double overtime over previously undefeated Lakeville South.
Saturday night’s result gave Eden Prairie a season record of 21-1-2. Lakeville South finished 20-1-2.
Cody Ticen, the Lakeville South goalie, lingered on the ice, kneeling, long after everyone from Eden Prairie and all of his teammates had left. There are times in high school sports when a person just has to be alone, and this was one of them. Nobody told him it was time to go.
Eden Prairie’s celebration following Blake’s winning goal was a time of redemption. The Eagles had played in the state title game in 2019 and 2020, losing those games to Edina and Hill-Murray. EP head coach Lee Smith had won state Class AA championships in 2009 and 2011, but in the state finals since then he had come up empty three times in a row.
Eden Prairie took the lead in the first period Saturday night when Carter Batchelder scored his sixth goal of the tournament on assists from Blake and Holt. Lakeville South tied it just past the halfway point of the second period when Cam Boche got free in front of the goal and tipped in a pass from Tanner Ludtke.
The goalies took over from there, matching save after save through the remainder of the second period, the entire third period and the first overtime. The officials let both teams play physical hockey. Eden Prairie had two penalties, both in the first period, while Lakeville South had only one penalty.
Everyone involved took a few deep breaths while the two Zambonis at Xcel Energy Center resurfaced the ice for the second overtime.
Shortly thereafter, the game ended. Batchelder sent a pass to Holt, who had skated into the right slot above the goal. Holt blasted a shot off of Ticen’s pads, and meanwhile Blake was streaking to the net. He captured the rebound in stride and pounded the puck past Ticen from about 20 feet out for the game-winner.
Seizing the moment, Eagle players threw sticks, gloves and helmets into the air to start a wild celebration that lasted almost seven minutes. By the time each teammate had hugged every other teammate four or five times, the awards ceremony began.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were no individual medals presented. That ceremony will take place later at each high school. But the state runner-up and championship trophies were presented. Batchelder grabbed the first-place hardware and skated over to Eden Prairie’s fan section across the rink. Then Eagle players banged on the Plexiglas relentlessly as the crowd cheered them on.
Fans flashed placards for the players. One read: “JB 43” in honor of Blake. Another read: “Eagles’ Time is Overtime.”
The latter seemed to describe Eden Prairie’s performance at state. The night before the title game, the Eagles had beaten Maple Grove 6-5 in overtime when Batchelder completed his hat trick.
With six goals for the three-game state tourney, Batchelder was the Eagles’ leading scorer. However, it is Blake’s goal in the finals that teammates and fans will remember most.
