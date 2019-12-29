In his fifth varsity season with the Eden Prairie High wrestling program, Jordan Todd knows what it takes to win.
The 170-pounder had his sights set on claiming an individual title in the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament at Chanhassen High, and that’s just what he did.
In the finals against Osseo’s Aidan Wayne, Todd was completely in control and cruised to a 16-0 victory. Takedowns and back points accounted for most of his scoring.
“It feels great to finish first in a big tournament,” Todd said after his championship match. “I wrestled in state for the first time last year, and if I play my cards right I have a chance to go to state again.”
While he looks for individual success, Todd is also excited about Eden Prairie’s team tournament prospects. The Eagles qualified for state last season, when they beat out perennial Section 6AAA champion Minnetonka.
“Our team is good,” Todd said. “We are thick in the middle weights.”
One of the other standouts for Eden Prairie is senior Bryce Dagel, who has been ranked as high as fourth by The Guillotine in the state Class AAA poll. Dagel, a junior who will probably be at 145 pounds for the postseason, is a multiyear state qualifier.
Other EP wrestlers to watch include Tanner Swanson, Terrae Dunn, Jacory Bates, Will Dianna, Brennan Hirtz and Zach Gau.
The Lake Conference is better than ever this year with the addition of two good wrestling programs - Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville. Barring a miracle, St. Michael-Albertville should be the Lake champion. Wayzata, Eden Prairie, Buffalo and possibly Minnetonka will battle for second place.
Todd has learned a lot in five years of varsity wrestling. He takes his matches one at a time and never underestimates an opponent. Physical toughness is one of his assets along with the endurance to go the full six minutes.
“When I was in eighth grade, the older kids would beat on me, and my main goal was not to get pinned,” Todd noted.
Now that he’s a senior, the tables are turned, and his opponents are the ones trying not to get pinned.
