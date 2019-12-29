Two Lake Conference boys aquatics teams with a lot of high-end talent battled at the Eden Prairie Community Center pool, and the host Eagles defeated Wayzata 98-87.
Wayzata jumped to an early lead when Casey Stowe, Nick Kale, Ilya Johnson and Jackson Maroon won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:37.30. Eden Prairie took second place with Eric Howard, Alex Deng, Yash Salunke and Carter Doolittle.
Stowe added another first place for Wayzata, taking the 200 freestyle in 1:48.00. Eden Prairie placed second and third with Gus Marin and Jake Derouin.
Salunke gave EP first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.40. Close behind in 2:02.47 was Eagle teammate Eric Howard. Will Nguyen of Wayzata made it a three-way battle in 2:02.84.
Eden Prairie went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with Soren Dunn winning in 21.82 and Doolittle placing second in 22.46. Kale from Wayzata was third in 22.61.
Wayzata swept the top three places in diving with Ethan Wheeler, Henry Ross and Nick Hassman.
The 100-yard butterfly was close with EP’s Deng prevailing against a strong challenge from Wayzata’s Ilya Johnson. Salunke from EP was third.
Dunn from Eden Prairie had his second win of the meet with a 48.23 time in the 100 freestyle. Doolittle of EP was second and Wayzata’s Kale placed third. Derouin of Eden Prairie took first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:57.65. The Eagles also took second and third with Marin and Finn Bloch.
The Eagles began to pull away with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Salunke, Ellis Wilson, Marin and Dunn went 1:33.79. Wayzata took second in 1:34.85 with Nguyen, Maroon, Jack Wilson and Ike Taraszewski.
Wayzata’s best event of the day, other than diving, was the 100 backstroke. Stowe, the defending Class AA state champ, won with a time of 51.27, and his teammate, Charlie Snelson was second. Howard from Eden Prairie placed third.
Eden Prairie’s Deng had an easy victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.35. Nguyen and Ethan Li from Wayzata were second and third.
The EP team of Doolittle, Salunke, Deng and Dunn won the 400-yard free relay in 3:14.35.
Second place in that relay went to the Wayzata foursome of Kale, Ilya Johnson, Taraszewski and Stowe.
In another Lake dual meet, Edina moved to 2-0 in the conference with a 99-82 victory over Minnetonka.
The Hornets had previously defeated Wayzata 95-83 in a conference dual meet.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.