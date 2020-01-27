In a battle of state powers Saturday, Jan. 25, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Eden Prairie High’s boys basketball team left no doubt who’s No. 1 in the state with an 82-64 victory.
This was the middle game of the Jack Link’s Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic, and the stands were packed with supporters from both schools.
Incredibly, Eden Prairie built a 46-20 halftime lead, thanks to outside shooting and tough defense. In the second half, EP led by as many as 31 points before head coach Dave Flom cleared the bench.
Drake Dobbs, Eden Prairie’s 6-foot-1 senior guard, was named Player of the Game by the Hall of Fame committee, and with good reason. He finished with 31 points and was also able to find open teammates for three-point shots. Senior forwards Connor Christensen and Austin Andrews each scored 19 points for the Eagles. John Henry also reached double figures with 12 points. Christensen had a streak of four three-point makes, and despite foul trouble, Andrews played Park Center’s Dain Dainja to a virtual standoff. Dainja scored 22 points to lead the Pirates.
“Park Center is a top-five team in the state,” coach Flom said after the game. “Obviously, Dainja is a fantastic player. Our guys were dialed in tonight and they showed we can play defense in multiple ways.”
Christensen, who stands 6-7, took over guarding Dainja when Andrews went to the bench in foul trouble.
“Connor can guard any position on the floor,” Flom noted.
As for Dobbs, he was clearly the best player on the court. Headed for Division I Liberty University next season, he showed all the skills he will need to play point guard at the next level.
How does Dobbs fit into the Eagles’ game plan?
“We want to play fast and find space,” Flom said. “We were making our threes tonight, and that’s not abnormal.”
With the win, Eden Prairie improved to 15-0 for the season. The Eagles are the only unbeaten team in Lake Conference play with a 4-0 record going into this week’s action. Hopkins and Minnetonka are tied for second in the Lake standings with 3-1 records, and Buffalo is still in the mix at 2-3.
Lake action resumes at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with Eden Prairie hosting Minnetonka at the EP gym. Minnetonka is led by 6-8 senior forward Cameron Steele, a returning All-Lake player. J.T. Gaffney, a 6-5 senior forward, and Riley O’Connor, a 6-2 junior guard, are other key players for coach Bryce Tesdahl’s Skippers.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.