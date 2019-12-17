A high school boys basketball game between No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie and No. 2 Eastview lived up to the hype Dec. 12 in a packed Eastview gym, with the visiting Eagles winning 69-61.
“To be honest, we don’t talk about that [the rankings],” Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom said. “But when you go on the road as No. 1, it makes it more exciting. When their fans booed us, we embraced it. We enjoyed winning our first tough game on the road.”
By passing the tough road test, the Eagles solidified their top state Class 4A ranking. In addition to beating Eastview, they already have two other quality wins over Cretin-Derham Hall and Prior Lake.
“We knew Eastview was a great team offensively,” Flom said. “Whenever you play a team with five guys who can make threes, that’s difficult to defend. I thought we defended well, and I thought Eastview defended well. They’re a top-five team.”
In the final analysis, Eden Prairie’s starters played slightly better than Eastview’s starters.
“Connor Christensen and Austin Andrews were fantastic,” Flom said, referring to his starting forwards. “Connor has always been a tough-nosed defender, and he has embraced being a strong leader.”
Andrews, always crafty around the basket, is one of the state’s quickest and most aggressive rebounders.
Christensen led Eden Prairie with 19 points on Thursday night, while Andrews scored 16. Ryan Thissen was the top gun for Eastview, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Eden Prairie point guard Drake Dobbs, who finished with 15 points, certainly had an effect on the outcome.
“The first thing Drake always does well is defend,” Flom said. “His defense is outstanding, and of course, he can make shots, too.”
With Christensen, Andrews and Dobbs scoring in double figures, the Eagles still needed points from their other players in order to win a tough road game. John Henry finished with eight points and Will Foster scored seven. Additional scoring came from Miles Frisch with three and Cole Tiran with one.
The gamut of tough games continues for the Eagles, who will play Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Eden Prairie High gym. The Panthers, coached by John Oxton, finished second to Hopkins in the State Class 4A Tournament last season.
The following weekend, Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, the Eagles will host the four-team Eden Prairie Invitational.
In games on the 27th, Shakopee will play Chaska at 5:30 p.m. and a game between Eden Prairie and Edina will follow at 7:20.
On the 28th, Edina will play Chaska at 5:30 and Eden Prairie will play Shakopee at 7:30.
