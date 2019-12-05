Growing up in the late 1980s and 90s, my memories of Gophers football begin with the Lou Holtz era and a cassette tape of some songs he produced with WCCO Radio. I believe Sid Hartman made a cameo or two with Boone and Erickson doing most of the shtick.
I recall the excitement for the team building and then the deflating news that he was headed to South Bend, Indiana after what seemed like a short time with Minnesota.
He would go on to win a national championship with the Irish, so it was perhaps a solid move on his part. But as a young kid learning the inner-workings of being a fan, it brought on a tough layer of skin over the three decades since.
The Gophers weren’t taken seriously for many, many years – except for a handful of bright spots like the Glenn Mason era or what we have now in P.J. Fleck.
Hopefully, now, the constant pins and needles of when and where will Fleck jump to next isn’t going to deflate the positivity he has helped create for the program.
I don’t see him moving on as quick as Holtz did. But at the same time, if a high-profile program comes calling, why wouldn’t he want to try and replicate the success from Western Michigan and Minnesota somewhere else? I understand the administration extended his contract for even more money but in the end, if he wants to walk away, he can do so.
Yes, the losses to Iowa and Wisconsin sting, but as we are quickly finding out 2019 has been a special year in sports for Minnesota fans.
The Twins, Minnesota United, Saints, Gophers softball, Whitecaps and more rose to the peak of their respective league/sports to give the Minnesota sports fan hope for what is possible in the future.
No doubt the Gophers, which started the season 9-0 and climbed the national rankings to heights not seen in a century, will play in a notable bowl game on New Year’s Day, or around that time.
Fleck has given the lone NCAA Division I football program in the state a new direction for what is possible and I can only hope he stays around long enough to see that plan come to fruition with even more athletes from Minnesota and perhaps even beyond the border competing on a consistent basis.
Winter season
After finding a way to take a week away, I am back this week ready to dig into the winter sports season. Look for more previews or early-season updates.
