In the very first match of his senior season, Hopkins High wrestling captain R.J. Chakolis surpassed Alec Agate’s all-time school victory record.
Agate, whose father Derrick is Hopkins’ head coach, was on hand to pass the torch to Chakolis, who set the new mark with a 9-3 decision win over Lakeville North freshman Michael Anderson in a 220-pound match.
Chakolis’ first reaction to his 158th career win was: “Man, I’m tired.”
Ideally, he could have pinned his man, but from a personal standpoint, he was happy that he went the full six minutes at full speed. Despite Chakolis’ record-setting night, Hopkins lost the dual meet to Lakeville North 63-13.
Chakolis executed two first-period takedowns to build a 4-2 lead. Both of Anderson’s points came on escapes.
In the second period, Chakolis started in down position. After escaping easily, he scored his second takedown of the match and led 7-2 at the end of the second period.
The third period was a test of wills for both grapplers. Anderson scored his third escape, and then Chakolis scored his fourth takedown.
After the match, Chakolis talked about his big win and his Hopkins career, which began when he was a 12-year-old seventh-grader.
“I won my first match in seventh grade at a tournament in Fridley,” Chakolis said. “I wrestled at 182 pound, but I weighed in at 162 that morning.”
Seventh grade was the only time in his career that Chakolis did not qualify for the State Class AAA Tournament. His fourth place in Section 6AAA was two places shy of what he needed.
As an eighth-grader, Chakolis made his first state appearance as a section runner-up. The next three years, he won section championships, and last season he added the state title at 195 pounds.
“In a match like this [against Anderson], I rely on technique,” Chakolis said. “Anderson is young, but he’s very strong. He will win a lot of matches this year.”
Chakolis added that he’s happy to put the record-setting match behind him. “It feels good that I don’t have to worry about this anymore,” he said.
By the time he graduates this spring, Chakolis will have five varsity letters in football and six in wrestling, and that makes him one of the best multi-sport athletes Hopkins has ever had.
“R.J. is a very good football player and a state champion in wrestling,” Hopkins activities director Dan Johnson said. “He is very personable, a great teammate and an outstanding leader. R.J. has a very wide lens when it comes to high school sports. I introduced him to Dave Stead [former Minnesota State High School League executive director] a couple years ago and they had a good conversation. R.J. appreciates everything the league does for high school athletes.”
Chakolis is expected to announce his college decision in February and hopefully go on to NCAA Division I football as a linebacker. But most of the time this winter, his focus will be on wrestling.
If the season plays out, all the way through a State Class AAA Meet, Chakolis hopes to be a state champion again.
“Winning this first match tonight was exciting,” he said. “But nothing compares to winning a state championship. That was something I had wanted since I started wrestling in seventh grade.”
Chakolis comes from a sports background. His grandfather Richard Chakolis was a legendary coach in the Minneapolis City Conference and attends all of R.J.’s football games and wrestling matches. R.J.’s father Happy lettered in five sports as a prep athlete at Minneapolis North. His mom Desma ran track in high school and his sister Dlayla is a former All-Lake basketball player for Hopkins.
“R.J.’s whole family is outstanding,” Dan Johnson said. “We are really proud of R.J. He’ll be a Royal forever.”
