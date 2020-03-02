Even for those who have been to the State Tournament before, there is no experience for a high school wrestler that matches the thrill of competing in the finals Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
R.J. Chakolis, the Hopkins junior, has been dreaming of that opportunity ever since he became a varsity wrestler as a seventh-grader.
He finally had the opportunity on leap year - Feb. 29 - and he had the experience of a lifetime, beating William Busch of New Prague 3-1 for the championship. The win gave Chakolis a season record of 38-4.
“I had never wrestled him before,” Chakolis said after his big win. “And I had not seen any film on him either. I talked with my dad before the match, and he told me, ‘You don’t know him, he doesn’t know you, and there are only six minutes left in the season.’”
That last fact motivated Chakolis to give a maximum effort.
Six minutes to reach the top of the victory podium, and he wasn’t going to let up even for a second.
One thing in Chakolis’ favor is that he’s very tough to take down. At 5-9 and 195 pounds, he has great balance to go along with football quickness that he used to become an All-District linebacker last fall.
“I can count on one hand the number of times I have been taken down this year,” Chakolis said. “I try to capitalize on my opponent when he makes a mistake.”
In the title match, Chakolis gave up one point on an escape, but that was all Busch could get.
When Chakolis’ hand was raised, he was able to breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate with his family. He comes from a long line of wrestlers. R.J.’s grandfather, Richard Chakolis, was an all-time great coach in the Minneapolis City Conference at North High. Happy Chakolis, R.J.’s father, lettered in five sports for North High, including wrestling, of course.
“It was surreal after the match - to be able to celebrate with my family, my coaches and my teammates,” Chakolis said. “I came to state as a fourth seed and beat the 5, 8, 1 and 3 seeds. I think I wanted it more than anybody.”
Wrestlers from other Lake Conference schools were on his side. Cael Swensen from Wayzata, who won a state title at 138 pounds, shook his hand. Quinn Sell, Minnetonka’s 195-pounder, who Chakolis battled all season, was pleased that his rival won.
“Quinn shot me a text right after the match,” Chakolis said.
Looking to next season, Chakolis’ main goal is “to be a two-time state champ.”
His second goal is to beat his coach, Ben Tinkham, in the wrestling room.
“We go live almost every day,” Chakolis said. “He beats me in practice, but sometimes I take him down.”
Coach Tinkham was a great wrestler in his days at Hopkins High, and he brings energy to the wrestling room.
“Ben is a personable guy and he has a way of keeping it fun,” Chakolis said.
Two other Hopkins wrestlers went to state along with Chakolis - 220-pounder Deonte Bryant and 160-pound Demetrius Patton.
“The three of us are best friends,” Chakolis said. “I wouldn’t be as successful as I have been without them.”
Now that this season has ended, the next step for Chakolis is to make a list of goals for 2020-21. His win in the state championship match tied the school record for most wins (157).
With 43 wins next season, he would reach the 200 mark, and that might just wind up on his list of goals.
It took Bryant 20 seconds to win his opening match at 220 pounds before Osseo’s Jagger Schack earned a 4-3 win in the quarterfinals. The loss relegated Bryant to the consolation bracket where he went 2-2. He stayed alive with a 6-5 decision against Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung and pinned Cooper’s Walter West to move into the consolation semifinals. Bryant drew Shakopee’s Tommy Johnson who was 42-5 and earned the top-seed coming into state. Johnson earned a 6-0 decision to move into the third place match Saturday afternoon. Bryant faced Park of Cottage Grove’s Antonio Davis for fifth place. Davis won with an 11-3 major to finish his prep career with a 44-5 record.
Patton finished his senior season with a 30-13 record after going 1-2 at state. Patton won a 5-4 opening match against Hastings’ Mukhtar Ali before eventual runner-up Carl Leuer of STMA scored a 3-2 decision to send Patton to the consolation bracket. Demetrius Seals pinned Patton in 3:39 to finish his season in the consolation quarterfinals.
