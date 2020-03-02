A dream came true for Wayzata High junior Cael Swensen when he captured the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament’s 138-pound championship.
In his fifth season as a varsity wrestler, Swensen won all four of his matches at state and will go into his senior season with a total of 184 victories. Early in the 2020-21 season, he anticipates scoring his 200th career win.
Swensen’s reaction to winning the state title can be summed up in one word: “Finally!”
2020 marks the fourth time he has qualified for state. He was fifth last year and determined to reach the top of the awards podium this year.
“I was pretty disappointed when I placed fifth last year,” Swensen said. “This year I got in the zone and stayed relaxed. I was ready to go hard for six minutes in every match.”
The road to the title began with a pin win over Waconia’s Alex Riley in the first round, and also on Friday, the 28th, Swensen defeated Lakeville South’s Ryan Cripe on a 10-3 decision.
“Cripe is the strongest guy I’ve wrestled all season, and he was also in really good condition,” Swensen said.
In the semifinals on the 29th, Swensen was able to pin Stillwater’s Kieler Carlson, and that set the stage for the championship bout against New Prague’s Nick Novak.
“I wrestled Novak twice last year, once in high school and once in the summer, and he beat me both times,” Swensen said. “But I had beaten him earlier this season at the Rumble on the Red [in Fargo, North Dakota].”
In previous years, Swensen said that he and Novak had gone back and forth - “Win one, lose one.” So it shaped up as a great championship test.
Swensen was a step quicker and a move ahead this time, winning a 9-2 decision.
After he won and completed all of the obligatory handshakes, he leaped into the arms of his father, Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen.
“Cael has wrestled against Nick Novak since fourth grade,” coach Swensen said. “This season the thing that distinguished Cael from everyone else is his mat ability, on top and on the bottom.”
Coach Swensen described his emotions after the win: “A lot of happiness, and also there was some relief to it.
“I know how hard Cael has worked to become a state champion. When other kids were going on family vacations, he was going to wrestling tournaments. There were certainly sacrifices on his part.”
Cael acknowledged that the sacrifices were worth it.
His 52-1 record this year is among the best in Lake Conference wrestling history, and next year he hopes to be even better.
“I want to go back-to-back,” he said.
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of this year’s championship is the fact Swensen battled through a season-long elbow injury, which he has had on and off since seventh grade. It hurt a lot at times, but the pain was erased when the gold medal was placed around his neck.
Trojan Highlights
In addition to Cael Swensen, four other Wayzata wrestlers placed among the top four at state.
Junior Cayden Homme took second place at 182 pounds, beating St. Michael-Albertville’s Wyatt Lidberg for the first time this season along the way.
“It was awesome to watch Cayden do so well,” Cael Swensen said. “It was his time, and I am so proud of him.
Cal Lonnquist, only a freshman, took third in state at 113 pounds.
“Cal is a genius,” coach Swensen said. “He had to manage his weight to wrestle at 113, and he has a great future ahead. Cal really knows how to wrestle.”
Senior Mac Kukowski took fourth place at 195 pounds after suffering a 3-2 loss to R.J. Chakolis, the eventual state champ from Hopkins.
Kyler Wong at 126 also took fourth-place honors.
“I thought Kyler was in a really tough bracket,” coach Swensen said. “In the quarterfinals, he beat a Stillwater kid, who had beaten him before.”
