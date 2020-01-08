State contender Cael Swensen leads the Wayzata High wrestling team with a 25-1 record.
Recently, the Trojan junior scored his 150th career win, putting him well on the way to breaking Weston Droegemueller’s school record for victories.
Swensen is not the only Trojan in this year’s 20-win club. Other top records belong to Kyler Wong (20-2), Mac Kukowski (18-2) and Cal Lonnquist (21-6).
The Trojans competed in three big tournaments in December and early January - The Rochester Christmas Tournament, the Rumble on the Red in Fargo and The Clash back in Rochester.
Wayzata went 3-3 in The Clash, a dual-meet tournament with entries from 11 states. The Trojans defeated Waukee, Iowa 38-32, Long Prairie-Gray Eagle 39-35 and Kearney, Missouri 57-22. Losses were to Waverly, Iowa 43-25, Owatonna 41-22 and Zacaville, California 42-24. Swensen and Kukowski had 6-0 tournament records and Wong went 5-0.
In The Rumble on the Red, Swensen and Lonnquist won championships, while Adam Cherne placed fifth and Cayden Homme earned seventh place.
Swensen was second to Ryan Silkow from Simley High in the Rochester Christmas Tournament. Other place winners for Wayzata were Wong in fifth place and Homme and Lonnquist in seventh place.
Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen, Cael’s father, said, “The Clash was the best high school wrestling tournament we have been to. There were 32 teams, divided into four brackets, and we took third place in our bracket.” Overall, Wayzata was 12th out of 36 teams.
Looking to the Lake Conference, which the Trojans have won the last three years, coach Swensen is eager to compete. St. Michael-Albertville, the runner-up to Shakopee at The Clash, is the Lake favorite as a newcomer. The other new team in the Lake is Buffalo, which also has a formidable wrestling program.
