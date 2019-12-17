Hopkins senior adds huge honor as second prep player since 1980 to receive the award
Paige Bueckers has received a lot of awards for her outstanding play on the basketball court around Hopkins, Minnesota, the United States and even on a global scale.
Last Tuesday, the standout Hopkins senior guard and future Connecticut Husky became only the second high school player since 1980 to be named USA Basketball’s Female Athlete of the Year.
“It’s just really nice to get recognition for all of your hard work and to do it in front of the squad you play for my whole high school career,” she said after the Royals 93-48 win over DeLaSalle to improve to 7-0. “I’ve given my heart this program. I love my teammates, I love my coaches so to be able to do that in this place is amazing.”
She was also recognized for setting the all-time scoring record for Hopkins High School after surpassing Leslie Knight’s record of 2,335. Bueckers, who grew up in St. Louis Park, set the new high-mark during the third game of the season, an 80-45 win over Rosemount during a game played at Hamline’s Hutton Arena on Nov. 29. She added 95 points to her total of 2,430 before the Dec. 10 contest against DeLaSalle.
Bueckers helped guide Hopkins the Class 4A state title with a perfect 32-0 season, but that was only the beginning of a whirlwind 2019 that included playing for USA Basketball at four tournaments.
Bueckers helped the Americans win the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and was named the Most Valuable Player at the tournament played in Bangkok, Thailand. She averaged a tournament-best 5.4 assists to go with 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She finished with double-digit scoring in five of seven games including a team-high 17 points and five assists in the overtime gold medal win over Australia.
She helped her Quest team to a 6-2 record and a runner-up finish at the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship, along with Samantha Brunelle, Haley Jones and Hailey Van Lith. She was named to the USA 3x3 World Beach Games roster earlier in October and was one of six USA Basketball participants in the 2019 NCAA Next Generation at the NCAA Final Four in Tampa, Florida in March.
“I love traveling. I love building relationships and competing at the highest level and doing that with USA Basketball and Hopkins her and in the future with Connecticut, so being able to experience that and go to so many amazing places is cool,” Bueckers said of her whirlwind year.
On Sunday as she was in Storrs, Connecticut to see the Huskies take down Notre Dame 81-57 as part of the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.
“I really appreciated her competitiveness, how hard she competes,” said Jeff Walz, head coach of the 2019 USA U19 team and a 2019 USA Basketball Co-National Coach of the Year. “She’s definitely a special talent. She can score in all three phases of the game. She hits 3s, has a pull-up jump shot and can get to the rim. But I just appreciate how she competes. She definitely has that competitive fire within her.”
In a press release from USA Basketball to announce the award, Bueckers said it meant a lot: “When Carol [Callan] called me and told me, I was kind of amazed, seeing all of the people who have won it before. Me being one of the youngest to get it, it just means a lot to me. To be able to represent my country, alone, and then to get this award, it meant even more.”
In 2017 Janelle Bailey was the first high school-aged player to receive the award. She joins a who’s who of basketball players to be honored, including three-time recipient Breanna Stewart (former UCONN standout who currently plays for the Seattle Storm), four-time recipient Diana Taurasi (former UCONN standout and Pheonix Mercury point guard who is the USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Maya Moore (former UCONN and Minnesota Lynx standout), Seimone Augustus, Candice Wiggins, three-time recipient Lisa Leslie, Chamique Holdsclaw, Cheryl Miller, A’ja Wilson and more.
Bueckers is the two-time reigning Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year and Naismith and MaxPreps All-America first team member. She averaged 24.4 points and 5.5 assists during last year’s 32-0 run to the Class 4A state title with the Royals.
