When Minnetonka High tennis coach Dave Stearns passed away in December of 2020, players on the boys and girls teams mourned his death.
Howe Siegel took the filled the vacancy as boys tennis coach and had a winning record in his first season.
Now, Minnetonka athletic director Ted Schultz has announced the appointment of local tennis pro Brent Lundell as the new girls head coach.
“Brent is passionate, knowledgeable and driven to be the best tennis coach he can be,” Schultz said.
Lundell comes to Minnetonka after six seasons as an assistant coach in the Eden Prairie High tennis program. He has been a tennis pro at Lifetime Fitness for nine years and also works as a tennis pro at Interlachen Country Club in Edina. A graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Lundell lives in Deephaven with his wife Cari, son Maddox and daughter Mia. Maddox played No. 1 singles as an eighth-grader for the Minnetonka High boys tennis team this spring.
“Brent is an accomplished leader in the tennis community,” Schultz said. “And he is amazing at establishing relationships and providing thoughtful leadership and support for athletes. I think he will be an exceptional addition to our athletic department and our girls tennis program.”
Last season, the Minnetonka girls tennis team was undefeated and won the Lake Conference championship. Unfortunately for coach Stearns and the girls on the team, there was no State Class AA Tournament, due to COVID-19, so the Skippers’ had to settle for the No. 1 ranking in the state Class AA poll.
Among the girls expected to return for the 2021 season are Minnetonka’s top three singles players - Sarah Shahbaz and the Elvestrom sisters, Annika and Karina, and No. 1 doubles standout Kelsey Phillips.
As he prepares for the fall season, Lundell’s mindset is to prepare the girls for success on and off the court.
“We will play every point of every match as if it was our last match,” he said. “I will work relentlessly every day to put an exemplary competitive team on the courts that models excellence on the court and in the classroom. We have an obligation to the community to prepare these young women for the next chapter of their lives. I am truly honored and humbled to be part of this great competitive program and the community. We will look to build on the legacy that coach Stearns left behind. Tennis is such a great mirror of life with its shadows and reflections.”
