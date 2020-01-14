Hopkins/Park looks for sixth win during tough stretch of games
Despite a superhuman 50 saves by Hopkins/Park sophomore goaltender Leah Bosch, Osseo/Park Center emerged with a 4-1 win on Youth Night at the St. Louis Park rec center on Thursday.
Bosch has been busy as of late, turning away 183 saves over the last five games, four losses after a 2-1 win over Totino-Grace on Dec. 27 during the Midwinter Border Battle in Blaine.
She made 31 stops during Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Buffalo, 40 saves in a 6-0 loss at North Wright Count on Jan. 4 and 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to Bismark (North Dakota) on Dec. 28 to end the winter break tournament in Blaine.
OPC broke open a scoreless contest Thursday on Youth Night at the rec center by scoring 49 seconds into the second period. The Orioles outshot Hopkins/Park 35-9 through two periods and maintained a 1-0 lead.
The visitors made it 2-0, 2:10 into a wild third period as Hopkins/Park’s Abby Meyer came through on the power play with her fourth goal of the season with assists from Avery Shaw and Charlotte Rich, 11:27 into the period.
OPC added two empty-net goals for the 4-1 final.
Meyer added an assist on the Royals lone goal on Saturday, assisting on Carmen Hoschka’s goal at 9:59 into the contest to cut Buffalo’s lead to 2-1. The Bison scored 37 seconds into the game thanks to Raegan Wurm’s 16th goal of the season. Morgan Wurm made it 2-0 just 2:57 into the game.
Buffalo’s Jada Habisch scored the final three goals as Raegan Wurm assisted on two of the goals to give her a team-high 17 assists and 33 points in their first Lake Conference meeting.
The Lake Conference opener for Hopkins/Park came at newcomer North Wright County on Jan. 4. NWC won 6-0 thanks to a 46-11 shots edge.
Hopkins/Park continued the conference portion of the schedule at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The Royals return to Minnetonka Ice Arena for three straight home games, Jan. 23 against Armstrong/Cooper, Jan. 25 against Wayzata and Jan. 28 against North Wright County.
