Superb goaltending by senior Garret Bonello led the Wayzata High boys hockey team to two Lake Conference wins last week, and with those victories the Trojans improved to 12-6-1 overall.
Thursday, Jan. 23, the Trojans knocked off the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA, Eden Prairie 2-1. And two days later, the Trojans won a 3-2 overtime thriller over Minnetonka. Those results tightened the Lake race. Eden Prairie (3-1-0) is still in the lead, but Edina (2-1-1), Minnetonka (4-2-0) and Wayzata (4-3-0) are still in the running for the title.
Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary talked about beating Eden Prairie.
“It was one of those deals,” he said. “Obviously, we were ready and we were able to stay out of the penalty box, which is one of the keys to beating a team like Eden Prairie.”
The idea was to keep Eden Prairie’s power play off the ice, and the Trojans only took four penalties, while Bonello stopped 29 of 30 in goal.
Wayzata scored both of its goals in the second period. Dylan Lewis scored on assists from Hayden Davison and Jake Schneider, and then Drew Streeter scored from Kohl Sauer and Drew Goetz.
Eden Prairie has a lot of top-end talent, led by senior forwards John Mittelstadt and Ben Steeves, but the Trojans showed they may have even more depth than the Eagles.
“We are pretty balanced,” O’Leary said. “And we are able to use four lines.”
At Minnetonka Saturday, the Trojans played their seventh overtime game of the season. They won for the fourth time against two losses and one tie.
Wayzata took the lead in the second period. Ben Luedtke scored from Gavin O’Connell and Streeter to make it 1-0, and then Jack Kimlinger scored with assists from Charlie Podiak and Tucker Ness.
Minnetonka battled back with third-period goals by Nic Henry and captain Teddy Lagerback to set up overtime.
Kyle Mortenson’s unassisted goal ended the contest.
Bonello stopped 28 of 30 shots, while Minnetonka goalie Brandon Shantz also had a quality performance, stopping 28 of 31.
Wayzata will take a trip up north this weekend. The Trojans will face off against Greenway of Coleraine at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hodgins Berado Arena. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Wayzata will play in Grand Rapids.
“The northern teams are physical,” O’Leary said. “Our schedule prepares us to play physical opponents.”
Commenting on Bonello’s play throughout the season, O’Leary said. “Garret has been our rock. He has had good numbers and doesn’t give up a lot of rebounds.”
