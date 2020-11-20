Ten touchdowns were scored during a very entertaining Class 6A football section championship game between Wayzata and Blaine Thursday, Nov. 19, at Blaine High School.
The Bengals scored six of them, but needed to hold off a late Wayzata rally to win the game 42-28.
Early in the fourth quarter the Bengals led 42-14. The Trojans had a choice to make at that point - and their choice was to battle back.
Austin Berthiaume, a 6-6, 175-pound senior quarterback who had not played much this season, came off the bench to lead two touchdown drives. He passed 2 yards to Julian Diedrich for one of the scores and then hit tight end Luke Bodine on a 20-yard touchdown pass play.
“We just waited a little bit took long to start the rally,” Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said after his captains received the section runner-up trophy. “We fought back in the fourth quarter and played the full 48 minutes.”
Wayzata played on natural grass for the first time this year, and there were adjustments to make. Natural grass is not as fast as the turf fields Wayzata had played on throughout the regular season. There were also some slippery spots due to a freeze the morning of the game.
Looking at the start of the game, both teams were ready, and the first half ended 14-14. Anthony Richmond scored the Trojans’ first touchdown on a 3-yard run. In the second quarter, starting quarterback Ryan Harvey scored on another 3-yard run after rounding up a high snap in the shotgun formation.
Harvey had one of his best games of the season with almost 150 yards in completions to his junior classmate, Julian Diedrich. For Blaine, senior quarterback Tyler Schuster threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown.
The key to Blaine’s win was a big third quarter in which the Bengals outscored the Trojans 21-0.
“We won our share of moments,” coach Brown said. “I want to give Blaine the respect they deserve. They’re a really good football team.”
One of the moments Wayzata won was an onside kick recovery that led to their second touchdown of the fourth quarter. All-Lake Conference soccer player Aidan McGoogan, who joined the football team after soccer ended, kicked the ball and Trojan senior captain Danny Sandall pounced on the ball after it bounced off the hands of a Blaine receiver.
Another moment came on a turnover in the last three minute. Senior captain Cole Brown was able to strip the ball from a Blaine ball carrier during a scrum in the middle of the field. He ran into the wide-open spaces, but the officials ruled that the whistle had blown the play dead near midfield.
Wayzata’s players lingered on the field long after the game was over. The Trojans’ season record was only 2-5 after they had won the Prep Bowl a year ago with a 13-0 mark. No question 15-5 is a pretty good two-year mark for this year’s seniors, as well as for some of the juniors.
A tough schedule was the main reason the Trojans didn’t put more wins on the board, and the nature of a couple early-season losses still haunts the players. Prior Lake scored at the end of the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to edge Wayzata 29-28 in the season opener. The next week Wayzata had an equally tough loss to St. Michael Albertville, 21-14.
Wins over Minnetonka and Burnsville were the high points of the season.
