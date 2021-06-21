Armstrong senior Ephemian Bailey came into the State Class AA Track and Field Meet ranked in the bottom two based on her personal best in the discus
But Bailey reached back and launched the best throw of her high school career to come away with a medal June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bailey fouled on her first throw, but her second throw went sailing through the air and landed at the 122 feet, 1 inch mark to destroy her previous best throw of 108-4.
The other two throws she made also best 117 feet, but that second throw ended up winning her the first flight to guarantee at least a ninth-place finish and a medal.
But the throw did more than that, as the distance ended up being good enough for a fifth-place spot on the podium.
Bailey watched the second flight compete and took in what just happened. She took a photo of the official book with her distance. She high-fived and hugged coaches.
It was a special performance to close out her high school career. The state medal was the first for Bailey, who also plays basketball.
Rosemount sophomore Jordan Hecht ended up winning the state title in the event with a distance of 134-11, just two inches better than runner-up Champlin Park junior Adison Kapitzke (134-9). Northfield junior Shelby Svien was third (126-11), and Prior Lake sophomore Olivia Duncan took fourth (123-6).
Other medalists were Irondale junior Melaina Hayes (121-10), Brainerd junior Hanna Caughey (120-8), Prior Lake senior Jayla Henderson (117-10) and Shakopee senior Kelley Brennan (113-9).
