Armstrong girls basketball earned a No. 7 seed in the Section 6AAAA Tournament and had to travel to play second-seeded and 10th-ranked Wayzata.
The Falcons (3-11 overall) started a little slowly and fell 69-41 on March 16 to close the season.
Sophomore post Savannah McGowan did show off her skill on the playoff stage with a monster double-double. She finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds and had 10 field goals made.
Sophomore guard Karlee Fisher added nine points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals, and junior guard Alexa Parsons had three points, two rebounds and an assist.
Senior forward Ephemian Bailey finished with two points, two rebounds, a steal and a block, and senior forward Ava Brigham finished with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Senior guard Megan Beugen had a rebound, two assists and a steal, and senior forward Lillian Wright had an assist and a steal. Sophomore guard Jenna Hamann had a rebound.
Senior forwards Stella Hanson and Sadie Lahti, Bailey, Beugen and Brigham all played their final high school games.
The future looks strong with several players expected back, including McGowan, Fisher, Parsons and Hamann.
